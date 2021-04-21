Columbia Gorge Community College is bucking a statewide trend as one of Oregon’s only community colleges with growing enrollment despite pandemic restrictions.
And that’s all the more reason to raise money for student scholarships. With this in mind, mark your calendars and be ready to bid on great items starting Tuesday, May 4-11, as Columbia Gorge Community Foundation hosts “Saddle Up and Celebrate,” one of two annual scholarship fundraisers.
This will be a virtual auction, with all activities taking place online in keeping with COVID precautions.
“More than 70 students have applied for scholarships, and at this time we only have funds to award half of those,” said Wendy Patton, CGCC Foundation executive director. “We do not want to turn the other half away. We need your help this year more than ever.”
From now until April 28, the college foundation is inviting donations of items, experiences and services for the online auction. Event sponsorships are also encouraged. Then, beginning May 4, everyone will be invited to log onto the auction site and participate.
“At the CGCC Foundation, we believe our entire community benefits when every student has access to the tools and resources needed to support success in school and in life,” Patton said. “Your support allows the foundation to further its mission of building dreams and transforming lives by creating opportunities for lifelong learning.”
If you’d like to sponsor or otherwise contribute, please email foundation@cgcc.edu , or visit www.cgccfoundation.org to download a sponsorship form. For information, please call Wendy Patton, 541-506-6104.
