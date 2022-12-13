Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones, who has been charged with attempted murder and attempted assault, waived his right to a trial within 60 days of his arrest at a hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Hood River.
Jones was arrested near Parkdale Nov. 1 following a road rage incident on the night of Oct. 31 when he allegedly shot at a family of four in a passing vehicle. No one was harmed, but the vehicle sustained damage. He is currently lodged in Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility (NORCOR) on one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree attempted assault, according to NORCOR’s website and case records through the Oregon Judicial Department.
