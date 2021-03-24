THE DALLES — Spring is busting out in the Gorge, and was welcomed by the residents living at The Springs at Mill Creek — doubly so as they were introduced to two female alpacas, Viola and Sable, who visited residents last week.
After the past months of indoor time, The Springs staff was delighted to open their outdoor venue to residents and the visiting alpacas. The two alpacas are among the 26 that bunk down at Cedar Creek Alpacas in Mill A, Wash., a small, family-run farm in the Columbia River Gorge that raises alpacas as breeding stock and for their fleece, which is prized for fiber arts projects.
The Springs residents were delighted to spend time feeding and petting their guests and were even happier when Viola and Sable indicated that they were quite fond of snuggling, said Andrea Hauns, life enrichment coordinator at Spring Creek. “Although alpacas are known for their propensity for spitting when feeling stressed, no residents reported any such incidents,” she added. “The alpacas were on their best behavior.”
The Springs residents were in agreement that the visitors were adorable with cute faces and their receptivity to being petted and cuddled. Without exception, the residents said their young family members would enjoy a visit to the farm, and all were appreciative of their visit to The Springs.
Cedar Creek encourages family farm tours and visits to their Alpaca Boutique, and can be contacted at 541-604-5765.
Commented