Rep. Chris Corry, assistant ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, will serve on the Task Force for After-Action Review of Statewide Pandemic Response and Recovery, after appointed to the committee by House Speaker Laurie Jinkins.
The task force, which consists of 38 members, includes four legislators from both caucuses in the Senate and the House. The committee is charged with completing a comprehensive review of Washington state’s COVID-19 pandemic response in accordance with national standards for emergency disasters.
“I’m honored to have been selected for this committee. The pandemic brought unprecedented uncertainty to our families, businesses, and communities,” said Corry, R-Yakima. “As we carefully examine the state’s response to the crisis, we need to find the lessons within it. What did we do right and what did we do wrong? Are there gaps and needs within the healthcare system and other emergency response functions?”
Funding for the task force was allocated in the 2021-22 state operating budget.
Commented