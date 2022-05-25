Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office announced this Monday that detectives confirmed the remains of a missing person had been found in Klickitat County.
According to the announcement, a hiker called Klickitat County dispatch on May 21 to report the discovery of skeletal remains in remote rangeland about two miles east of John Day Dam.
County officials confirmed the remains to be of Matthew J. Palmer, reported missing in February 2020 by The Dalles City Police.
Detectives with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office immediately launched a death investigation, which continued through Sunday, May 22. The Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory’s Crime Scene Response Team and the Klickitat County Prosecutor/Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.
According to the announcement, a forensic pathologist will further examine the remains at the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The official cause and manner of death are pending, but Sheriff Bob Songer said that it does not appear that the death was the result of homicidal violence. The investigation is ongoing.
Palmer was 26 years old at the time of his disappearance.
Songer thanked the lead detective in this case, Sergeant Erik Anderson, as well as recognize the hard work put in by Detective Robert Bianchi, Reserve Deputy Ken Clinton, and Posse Lieutenant Richard Flynn.
