White Salmon — Skyline Hospital recently opened their new emergency department, and a new family lounge with a grand view of the Columbia River.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month, hospital executives and community members walked the facilities and celebrated the end of phase one of Skyline’s hospital improvements.
“Skyline Health’s new Emergency Department gives our talented staff a facility equaling their expertise and commitment. And more importantly, our friends and neighbors are able to obtain life-saving care in a state-of-the-art facility designed especially for them,” said Skyline Health in a Facebook post.
Commented