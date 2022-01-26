The City of Bingen has a new mayor.
Last week, former City Councilor and Mayor pro tempore Catherine Kiewit swore the oath of office and became the city’s newest mayor.
In the first meeting of the year for the Bingen City Council, Kiewit announced two major policy-oriented plans. First off, the city has hired new City Administrator Kirsta Loney. As well, the city will be holding a special meeting later this month to develop the city’s priorities and objectives.
Columbia Gorge News asked Kiewit about her plans for her first term in office.
Q: How has your first week in office gone?
A. My first week in office coincided with significant snow and ice — so it has been a snowy, slushy, and busy transition! Fortunately, our staff is very experienced, so I can lean on their expertise and advice.
Q: Why did you decide to run for mayor?
A. I decided to run for mayor because I care deeply about Bingen. I was born and raised here on the Washington side of the Gorge and feel like those roots allow me to understand what makes our community special. It also helps me to have some context for the huge amount of change this area has undergone in the past 20-30 years. I have been serving as mayor pro tempore for the past 6 years and have been on council for more than 12 years, and I think that experience will make this transition easier since I’m already familiar with city operations and ongoing projects. Ultimately, I want what’s best for Bingen, and having me step into this role was the least disruptive option for the city.
Q: What do you think are the most pressing issues do you think the city needs to address?
A. The city has a handful of challenges. We recently hired a new city administrator. Her name is Krista Loney and she is excellent, but getting her fully trained is going to take some time. While the city was searching for this administrative lead, we have had to put a few things on hold and just prioritize day-to-day operations. Over the next couple of months, we will be reconciling our financials, finishing up the audit that has carried over from 2021, and finalizing a wastewater discharge agreement with White Salmon and Everybody’s Brewing.
Q: How would you define your leadership style?
A. I think it’s important for people in leadership roles, like city government, to be good collaborators and communicators. My peers would describe me as being optimistic, conscientious, diplomatic, and open-minded, as well as fiscally conservative. I strive for an inclusive approach and building consensus when it’s possible.
Q: Overall, what is your vision for the city’s future, and how do you want to see the city manage growth? What do you hope to achieve in your first term as mayor?
A. My vision for Bingen is still developing. The council is having a special meeting at the end of January to discuss priorities and objectives. From that discussion, I will craft a 4 year plan to help keep our team moving toward these collective goals.
Q: What else should community members know about you — this could be anything from your personal interests, hobbies, volunteer work, etc.?
A. As far as life outside of my commitments to the city, like many Gorge residents, I love to be outdoors with my family — running, skiing, biking, hiking, and camping are activities I enjoy.
My husband, Jesse, and I have two boys — Ezra is in first grade and Jonah is a fourth grader. I am an avid gardener and am slowly turning the land around our house into a smallholding with chickens, fruit trees, berries, a large vegetable garden and lots of flowers.
I volunteer as a board member for Parent 2 Parent, which is a support and mentoring resource for parents of children with disabilities serving Klickitat and Skamania counties. Having a disabled child has certainly influenced our family’s path. As a result, being an advocate for parents and children who experience unique challenges has become one of my biggest interests.
