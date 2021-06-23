The Port of Cascade Locks will hold a celebration to commemorate the completion of two key economic development projects in the port’s Business Park.
On June 25 at 11 a.m., the port will host a ribbon cutting to commemorate a new manufacturing building for pFriem Family Brewers and a new commercial facility for the Renewal Workshop. Together, these two new projects will support nearly 100 jobs and contribute to the growing economy of Cascade Locks and the Gorge region, said a press release.
“The Port of Cascade Locks is thrilled to be able to celebrate the completion of these two projects. They represent the fulfillment of the port’s longstanding vision to bring good paying jobs to our community to support our local economy,” said Port of Cascade Locks President Jess Groves. “We invite all of our Gorge friends to celebrate with us.” Also scheduled to appear are various state and local elected officials. The event will take place on N.E. Columbia Gorge Way in the Port of Cascade Locks Business Park. Light refreshments and tours of the new buildings will be available.
