Bingen-White Salmon Police, Sept. 19 to Oct. 1
Notable incidents:
One motor vehicle crash.
A railroad crossing arm malfunctioned.
One dangerous dog letter was served in White Salmon.
One theft, of fruit. Another ongoing theft investigation was noted.
One incident of vandalism at a Bingen park.
An ongoing investigation of a burglary was noted.
Three citizens were assisted with locked vehicles.
One vehicle was impounded.
Hazmat assisted with a gas leak.
One court order violation.
Hood River Police, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), drug law violation (two), felon in possession of a weapon (one), forgery (one), hit and run (one), reckless driving (one), theft (eight), warrant (six).
Notable incidents:
Seven theft reports. Shoplifting (three incidents), employee theft, bicycle, vehicle, and a bag stolen from a vehicle.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, an individual was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run, and reckless driving.
Officers arrested and lodged a Portland resident on charges of two counts felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, two counts felon in possession of a weapon, delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), six counts identity theft, nine counts forgery, theft I and theft II. In the same incident, a Hermiston resident was lodged on charge of theft II.
Officers responded to a male individual who was reported to need medical assistance. The individual was cleared by medical personnel. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of a failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Officers responded to the DHS parking lot regarding two unattended children between 3-5 five years of age.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 30 to Oct. 7
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), disorderly conduct (one), DUII (one), escape (one), hit and run (one), menacing (one), reckless endangerment (one), reckless driving (one), strangulation (one), trespass (three), warrant (six).
Notable incidents:
Three motor vehicle crashes, no injuries.
Four hit and runs. In one incident, a vehicle speeding through Pomona hit a neighborhood dog, which died. The next day, a party contacted dispatch stating that two neighbors had information about the vehicle.
A subject reported picking up a female in the middle of the roadway, who appeared to have been possibly assaulted. The female was located deceased.
Six thefts. Incidents included a generator from Union Pacific property, earphones, cash from a vehicle, wheels off a rolling gate, phone, keys, medication.
Two stolen vehicles. The reporting party had bought the vehicle “last night” and it was immediately stolen.
A stolen vehicle was found by the registered owner behind Cousins and retrieved. A syringe was found in the glove box and disposed of.
Six warrant arrests. In one incident, an officer recognized a subject and was aware of a warrant out for his arrest. The subject took off running. A Wasco County service dog tracked the subject and he was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Two assaults occurred on Oct. 6. One resulted in a head injury, and is under investigation.
A male was arrested after another person reported the male pulling a knife on them when they stopped to ask him why he was yelling at someone driving by.
One incident of criminal mischief. A tree and some bushes were chopped down with a machete and placed in a driveway on Seventh Street.
One missing person was reported on Oct. 2. Officers later contacted him in state of visible intoxication. He declined medics and was unlisted as a missing person.
Twenty-two animal calls were recorded. Incidents included a dead deer by the road, and an ongoing issue with a dog chasing people down the street.
A wheelchair was left outside Dintys Market overnight.
A burnt pen was turned in for disposal after a person found used drug paraphernalia in a bathroom on Union Street.
During a vehicle stop, a person playing Pokemon Go was requested to pull over to the side of the road and not block traffic.
A report of a disturbance / fight was taken after a person ran though a 76 Station chasing someone, brandishing a belt, and threatening employees. One person was hit by the belt.
A full truck of garbage was dumped on Sixth Street directly below the “No Dumping” sign. The registered owner of the truck was contacted and stated her friends had borrowed the truck and left the items by the sign.
Wasco County Sheriff, Sept. 30 to Oct. 7
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Domestic violence (one), supplying contraband (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents:
Two motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, a driver struck a deer on Browns Creek Road.
One unattended death occurred.
One fentanyl overdose. A female took fentanyl pills, and was reported unconscious but breathing five minutes later. The patient was revived and a bag of fentanyl found on their person.
Nine animal calls were recorded. Incidents included barking dog, dead deer on the railroad tracks near mouth of Deschutes River, two dogs lodged at Home At Last, and cows which got out and ate a neighbor’s hay, a fawn that got hit by a car and had to be dispatched, an injured or sick deer which was not in a safe location to be dispatched and had to be tranquilized by ODFW, and a brown cow walking alongside the road.
A person reported a male in dark clothing had shot a deer and was dragging it away near Sandlin Road. It developed that the hunter had shot a deer with a rifle above Eagle Caves, and the deer ran onto private property. Permission was given for the deer to be retrieved.
Four incidents of ID theft. In one incident, reporting party received a bill from the Oklahoma Student Loan Association, informing them of a debt of $4,750. They were advised to call the law enforcement covering the school at which the student loans were taken out using their information. In another incident, a scammer defrauded someone of $500 dollars in Amazon gift cards while claiming to be Amazon. Another incident involved $1,025 in gift cards purchased and sent to suspect. The fourth incident also involved an Amazon account, and but was caught by the reporting party’s bank.
A report was taken for possible assault or aggravated harassment of a jail deputy at NORCOR by an inmate.
A 20 pound back of rock salt was removed from State Road.
Oregon State Police, Sept. 30 to Oct. 6
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (three), warrant (three).
Notable incidents:
Three crashes, one injury. In one case, the owner of a newly purchased Volkswagon Jetta, eastbound on I-84, reported that his cruise control would not deactivate when he took the exit into Rufus and applied his brakes. The Jetta crossed both lanes and sideswiped a metal guardrail and the driver of a black Ford F-350. Both vehicles sustained more than $2,500 worth of damage, and the F-350 had to be towed by a family member. In another incident, Wasco County 911 received a call from a female asking for help before the line dropped. Other motorists arrived at the scene and called 911. Investigation showed a Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on US-197 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected returning to the roadway and then over-corrected off the road again. The vehicle rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels. According to the male occupant, the female who fled the scene was the driver; according to the female, the male was abusing her while driving. Evidence in the driver’s seat and injuries to the male confirmed the male was driving. Moments after the crash, the female had gotten a ride from a motorist, stating she was fleeing an assault; she refused to contact law enforcement when she got out of the car. Officers were unable to locate or identify her. The male was hospitalized.
Three warrant arrests. In one incident, an officer contacted two subjects who were involved in a crash on Highway 35 near Parkdale; the driver had an outstanding warrant out of Deschutes County. In another incident, a Volkswagon Jetta was stopped going 82 mph in a 65 mph zone, and the driver was found to have a warrant out of Hood River County; the driver was cited and released due to the presence of a juvenile passenger.
A hunter self-reported killing a doe with a pass through shot. Deer was seized and will be donated. The hunter received a warning for unlawful take.
Hunters were reported shooting multiple shots at a deer. The reporting person described it as 10-12 semi-auto shots followed by two shots from a different rifle. Troopers located the deer and observed another deceased deer in a wheat field. All three hunters harvested a deer but failed to immediately validate them. The two deer were left to waste and two rifles were seized. All hunters were cited for fail to immediately validate their tag. Case is ongoing and additional criminal charges are pending.
On Oct. 2, a subject called to advise he had accidentally shot a doe. He told dispatch that he only had a buck deer tag. The subject was contacted at his truck with the doe. He was warned for unlawful take and the doe was seized. The meat was salvaged and donated to a local food bank.
On Oct. 3, an adult female hunter was on Forest Service land in Wasco County and shot a buck for which she had a tag. The buck ran onto private property and she called her husband to assist. The husband and wife found owner information for the property through Wasco County dispatch and received permission to retrieve the buck. At contention is whether or not she was authorized to use a firearm on that property.
On Oct. 1, OSP stopped a vehicle with expired license plates. The driver was on probation, was driving while suspended misdemeanor and had no insurance. The driver was cited and released. The vehicle was left at the scene and the driver walked home.
