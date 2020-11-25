Bingen-White Salmon Police
Nov. 2-15
Agency assists:
Nov. 5 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a subject having a medical problem.
Nov. 10 — White Salmon — Officers assisted another agency with a traffic stop.
Animal calls:
Nov. 12 — White Salmon — Dog placed in a residence after an animal noise complaint was reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 3 — White Salmon — Male arrested for domestic violence assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism
Nov. 15 — White Salmon — Subject trespassed from a business.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 2 — Bingen — Fraud reported (counterfeit money).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 2 — White Salmon — Officers assisted a citizen who was locked out of a vehicle.
Nov. 4 — Bingen — Officers assisted a citizen who was locked out of a vehicle.
Nov. 5 — White Salmon — Traffic offense reported. A vehicle failed to yield.
Nov. 5 — White Salmon — Non injury traffic crash reported.
Nov. 6 — White Salmon — Inspection on a vehicle (hulk inspection) conducted.
Nov. 8 — Bingen — Officers assisted a citizen who was locked out of a vehicle.
Nov. 13 — White Salmon — Citation issued for a parking issue.
Nov. 14 — White Salmon — Male cited for driving without a license I and operating a vehicle without interlock.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 9 — White Salmon — Subject contacted regarding a court order.
Sex offenses:
Nov. 5 — White Salmon — Sex offense reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 5 — White Salmon — Prowler reported.
Other:
Nov. 8 — White Salmon — Child abuse reported. Investigation is ongoing.
Hood River County Sheriff
Oct. 28-Nov.15
Animal calls:
Oct. 31 — Royal Anne Drive, 4300 block — Deputy responded to a report of livestock having been killed by a dog. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 29 — Wells Drive — Hood River female cited for harassment.
Oct. 30 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for kidnapping II, reckless endangerment and domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 31 — Allen Road, Parkdale — Deputies responded to a report that a male had fired a gun at two people. The male was located and arrested on two counts of pointing a firearm at another, two counts of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Nov. 11 — S. E. Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 28 — S.W. Ruckel Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Window reported to have been shot out.
Nov. 7 — S.E. Frontage Road, 1200 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief II reported.
Nov. 12 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief III reported.
Nov. 14 — Frankton Road, 800 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 30 — Eastside Road, Pine Grove — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving in additional to multiple outstanding warrants.
Nov. 1 — Highway 35 and Highway 30 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was taken to the hospital for a mental hold.
Nov. 1 — Davis Drive near Lingren Road, Odell — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .16 percent. He was released to a friend.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 28 — Averny Road, 800 block — Theft by deception reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 29 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block, Parkdale — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 3 — Frankton Road, 300 block — Deputies responded to a non-injury roll-over crash.
Nov. 10 — Highway 35 near milepost 63, Parkdale — Injury traffic crash reported.
Nov. 11 — Alexander Drive, 4900 block, Parkdale — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 28 — Cascade Locks — Female cited and released for a local warrant.
Nov. 7 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR for violation of a no contact release agreement out of Skamania County.
Nov. 7 — Hood River — Restraining order violation reported.
Nov. 9 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited and released for multiple Multnomah County warrants.
Nov. 15 — S.W. Adams Drive, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Female cited and released on multiple warrants.
Search and rescue:
Oct. 31 — Elk Meadows Trail, Parkdale — Search and rescue operation conducted for a lost hiker.
Sex offenses:
Nov. 13 — Hood River County — Sexual assault reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 28 — N.W. Lakeside Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen license plates from a parked vehicle reported.
Oct. 30 — Tucker Road, 1800 block — Theft reported.
Oct. 31 — Indian Creek Road, 900 block — Burglary reported.
Oct. 31 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported.
Nov. 1 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Theft of services reported.
Nov. 1 — Nunamaker Drive, 1500 block — Burglary reported.
Nov. 2 — Indian Creek Road, 900 block — Cold burglary reported.
Nov. 4 — Tucker Road, 1800 block — Theft reported.
Nov. 4 — S.E. Hississi Lane, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Burglary reported.
Nov. 6 — Forden Drive, 900 block — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported.
Nov. 7 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Shoplifting reported.
Nov. 5 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was recovered the next day by Washington State Patrol Troopers near Mt. Vernon, Wash.
Nov. 14 — S.W. Wasco Court, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Car prowl reported.
Other:
Nov. 4 — Cherry Road, 3400 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Hood River Police
Nov. 8-14
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 12 — Sherman Avenue, 1500 block — Damage to a window reported (criminal mischief).
Nov. 14 — Lilly Drive, 2700 block — Criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported. A car window was broken out.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 8 — I-84 at exit 64 — Hood River male stopped for speeding (100 mph). The male was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nov. 13 — I-84 at exit 63 — White Salmon resident arrested, cited and released on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 10 — Wasco Loop, 200 block — Check fraud reported. The checks were stolen late August or early September.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 8 — Hood River — Hit and run reported in the city.
Nov. 9 — 12th and Belmont — Two car traffic crash reported.
Not. 10 — Second Street Overpass — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Nov. 13 — Sixth and State — Injury traffic crash reported.
Nov. 14 — I-84 at milepost 68 — Non-injury, single car traffic crash reported. The vehicle was towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 9 — Wasco Street, 900 block — Female arrested for three warrants and possession of a controlled substance. A male was additionally arrested for possession of a controlled substance. They were both cited and released with court dates to appear in Hood River Circuit Court.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 9 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Burglary reported. A male subject entered a back room of a business and stole a large bag of recycling cans. This incident has happened at least four times.
Nov. 10 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male suspect of a theft that had just occurred was contacted by officers. The male was wearing the boots that he had stolen. The male was identified and cited for theft III and was additionally trespassed from the business property.
Nov. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 500 block — Theft II reported.
Nov. 12 — B Street, 1600 block — Male and female cited and released for burglary II and theft III.
Nov. 13 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Shoplifting reported.
Nov. 14 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Nov. 12 — Wasco Street, 1800 block — Ordinance violation reported.
The Dalles Police
Nov. 13-19
Agency assists:
Nov. 16 — W. Sixth, 2700 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Nov. 17 — Oregon Avenue, 1100 block — Officers assisted Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office in locating a male.
Nov. 18 — Webber Street, 1000 block — Aggressive male reported (agency assist).
Animal calls:
Nov. 14 — E. 12th, 800 block — Dog seen attacking a chicken. A dead chicken was found in a yard.
Nov. 18 — G. Street, 1300 block — Puppy reported to be running loose and attempted to bite a minor riding a bike.
Nov. 18 — W. Second, 100 block — Dog lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 13 — W. Pleasant Court — Harassment reported.
Nov. 14 — E. 20th — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 14 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported. Three or four people were reported to be yelling outside a residence.
Nov. 14 — W. Fourth — Disturbance reported. A male was reported to be screaming.
Nov. 15 — W. Pomona Street — Disturbance reported. A male was yelling racial slurs at another person. He left, then returned and started yelling again.
Nov. 15 — E. 21st Place — Harassment reported.
Nov. 16 — E. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 16 — E. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 17 — W. Richland Court — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 17 — W. Second — Fight reported.
Nov. 17 — W. Sixth — Female reported to be outside of a business yelling obscenities and talking to things that weren’t there. Officers contacted the female; she was calm at that time.
Nov. 18 — E. Third — Disturbance reported.
Nov. 18 — W. Second and Lincoln — Male punched in the face by a female. The female was later reported to be yelling at passersby and saying she would assault them.
Nov. 19 — Wright Street — Harassment reported.
Nov. 19 — Lewis Street — Domestic dispute reported. Female issued a criminal citation for improper use of 911.
Nov. 19 — Mill Creek Bridge — Disturbance reported. A male and female were contacted and said they had had an argument.
Nov. 19 — E. 12th — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Nov. 13 — Klindt Drive, 3600 block — Empty syringes reported. Officers were unable to locate.
Nov. 13 — W. First Street, 1500 block — Ziplock bag of marijuana found by an employee in a drop box. Officers found a small jar of marijuana inside a gallon ziplock baggie. It was taken for destruction.
Nov. 19 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Possible drug activity reported. Officers were unable to locate.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 13 — W. Second, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A female was walking down the railroad tracks and screaming.
Nov. 13 — E. 15th, 1900 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. Officers located the male, who admitted to being at the property. He was lodged at NORCOR for trespass and four warrants (three failure to appear for trespassing II and one failure to appear for assault IV).
Nov. 13 — Mill Creek Road, 3600 block — Female cited and released for trespass.
Nov. 14 — W. Second Street, 100 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 15 — W. Eighth, 400 block — Female trespassed form a property.
Nov. 15 — Second and Union — Criminal mischief reported. A male was later cited.
Nov. 16 — W. Third Street, 200 block — Criminal mischief reported. A homeless person had taken up residence under a carport. Over the weekend, the lock to the shop was broken and items stored there.
Nov. 16 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. He was subsequently cited for criminal trespass I.
Nov. 16 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Nov. 16 — Court Street, 300 block — Someone slashed all four tires on a vehicle.
Nov. 17 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Broken window on a building reported (criminal mischief).
Nov. 17 — Court Street, 300 block — Subject called to say her vehicle tires were slashed a week ago and now there is front door damage; wet paint was on the door saying “Get Out” with an X.
Nov. 17 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II and harassment.
Nov. 17 — Emerson Street — Male reported to be dumping trash in a yard.
Nov. 17 — E. Third and Court Street — Subject reported that her tires had been slashed sometime overnight. This is the second time that has happened.
Nov. 17 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II.
Nov. 18 — Court Street, 300 block — Slashed tires reported (criminal mischief).
Nov. 18 — River Trail Way, 4300 block — Female returned to a property from which she had been previously trespassed.
Nov. 18 — Court Street, 300 block — All four vehicle tires slashed (criminal mischief).
Nov. 18 — E. 13th, 400 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Nov. 18 — W. Second, 100 block — Male trespassed from a business after a disturbance. He was escorted back by officers to retrieve his belongings.
Nov. 18 — W. Second, 800 block — Female reported to be taking power from a building. She was trespassed from the property.
Nov. 18 — W. Hostetler Street, 800 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II and interfering with a police officer. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 18 — Court Street, 300 block — Subject reported seeing a female attempt to puncture two tires on a vehicle. The female fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Officers checked the tires and saw a possible mark but the tires were not penetrated.
Nov. 19 — W. Eighth, 2400 block — Vehicle tagged with spray paint (criminal mischief).
Nov. 19 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female trespassed from a property after causing issues.
Nov. 19 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 19 — Lewis Street, 1400 block — Female cited for criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 18 — Court Street, 200 block — Male reported to be drinking and driving. Officers contacted the male, who allowed officers to check his impairment. He was warned he could be arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants if seen driving after officers cleared.
Nov. 19 — Webber Street, 200 block — A male showed up at NORCOR for a cite and release. NORCOR would not lodge due to his intoxication level. The male left in a vehicle. The pursuit ended once the vehicle went into Washington. Washington State Police arrived and arrested him for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was lodged at the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Traffic crash reported.
Nov. 13 — E. Ninth, 1200 block — Vehicle towed (code enforcement).
Nov.13 — E. 13th, 300 block — Vehicle towed (code enforcement).
Nov. 14 — E. Scenic Drive, 400 block — Traffic hazard reported. A fence was down and blocking a small area of the roadway.
Nov. 14 — W. Sixth and Webber — Two car traffic crash reported. Female cited for failure to yield.
Nov. 16 — W. Eighth Place, 1000 block — It was reported that someone backed into landscaping overnight.
Nov. 16 — Highway 197 — Pursuit reported. A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle had no plates and a defective brake light.
Nov. 17 — Highway 197 — Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for expired registration. The vehicle as the same vehicle officers got into pursuit with earlier that morning. The vehicle immediately eluded. The pursuit was terminated immediately.
Nov. 18 — W. 10th, 1700 block — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 18 — E. 12th and Clark Street — Vehicle located that officers had already been in two pursuits. There were two subjects reported to be in the car, with bullet holes in the driver’s side window. It was reported that one subject appeared to be possibly injured.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 14 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Female cited for three failure to appear warrants.
Nov. 17 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited for a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 13 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited and released for theft III and trespassed from a business.
Nov. 13 — W. 10th, 300 block — Theft of a bike reported.
Nov. 14 — W. Pomona Street, 700 block — Burglary reported. Money was stolen.
Nov. 14 — W. Eighth, 2500 block — Theft III reported.
Nov. 14 — Columbia View Drive, 3400 block — Theft reported. Missing collectible dolls were stolen.
Nov. 14 — W. Sixth, 800 block — Attempted theft reported. A male was seen trying to cut a catalytic converter from a van.
Nov. 15 — N. Old Dufur Road, 2900 block — Tarps stolen from flatbed trailer reported.
Nov. 15 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft of boots and other items reported.
Nov. 16 — E. 10th, 1800 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was recovered and photographs taken. Multiple bags of items were removed from the vehicle to be searched. The license plates were not recovered.
Nov. 16 — W. 10th, 2900 block — Theft from a vehicle reported. Two packs of cigarettes and $95 with a silver dollar money clip were stolen (theft II).
Nov. 16 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Burglary reported.
Nov. 16 — E. Third, 500 block — Theft of $264 of product reported from a business on Nov. 1.
Nov. 16 —Second Street — Male cited and released for theft III.
Nov. 17 — Tie Plant Road, 100 block — Burglary reported. Items were stolen.
Nov. 17 — E. 16th, 1300 block — Car prowl reported.
Nov. 17 — E. 12th, 300 block — Theft reported.
Nov. 17 — W. Eighth, 2200 block — Theft of a toolbox and industrial sized flashlights reported.
Nov. 17 — W. Second, 2500 block — Male cited and released for burglary II, criminal trespass II, criminal mischief II and theft of services.
Nov. 17 — E. 12th, 300 block — Theft reported. A purse was stolen out of a vehicle overnight that included a wallet.
Nov. 17 — W. Ninth, 800 block — Theft reported. Decorations were stolen from a yard.
Nov. 18 — E. 14th, 800 block — Car prowl reported. Items were stolen.
Nov. 18 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft reported.
Nov. 18 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Theft of a vehicle reported. Two males and a female arrived at a business; the males distracted an employee while the female drove a vehicle off a lot without permission. The vehicle was later returned.
Nov. 19 — Court Street, 700 block — Theft of a catalytic converter from a van reported.
Nov. 19 — W. Sixth, 3500 block — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
Nov. 13-19 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 91 mental health and/or welfare checks.
Nov. 13 — W. Fourth, 300 block — Officers observed two subjects shooting a BB gun from the balcony of an apartment complex. Both were cited for violation of a city ordinance of discharging a weapon.
Nov. 14 — W. Ninth, 2100 block — Noise complaint reported. A resident was warned for having music too loud.
Nov. 15 — The Dalles — A male was hallucinating, believing three females were in his house. A weapon was fired. Another gunshot was also heard. The subject walked out to the driveway with the gun in his pocket. He was still hallucinating but chatted with units on scene. He was placed in protective custody after a second unit arrived and the residence secured.
Nov. 18 — W. Sixth — Three ICE agents were in town.
Nov. 18 — Court and Second Street — Officers assisted with a vehicle that had run out of gas.
Wasco County Sheriff
Nov. 13-19
Agency assists:
Nov. 14 — Fifteen Mile Campground — Vehicle reported to be stuck in the snow. Search and rescue was dispatched to respond to the entrance with snowmobiles. The vehicle was located (agency assist).
Nov. 14 — Wamic Market Road, Tygh Valley — Black ice reported. Several accidents were also reported. The road department was notified.
Nov. 19 — Webber Street, 200 block — Yakima County Jail called to confirm a warrant (two counts of forgery and one count of felony theft I).
Animal calls:
Nov. 18 —W. Lockwood Street, 4300 block — A dog jumped a fence, causing damage.
Nov. 18 — W. Oak Street, 1000 block — Dog at large reported. The dog had gotten out of a backyard. Deputies waited with the dog until family could retrieve her to make sure she wasn’t hit by a car.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 14 — W. Lockwood Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 15 — W. Irvine Street — Disturbance reported.
Nov. 19 — Sevenmile Hill Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 19 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Domestic violence reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Nov. 18 — Webber Street, 200 block — An inmate had a baggie with a small amount of a white sub-stance inside. A deputy was requested to determine if there was enough for a drug charge.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 13 — Mill Creek Road, 3600 block — A female was cited and released for trespass. She was later arrested for criminal trespass II and lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 17 — Fir Crest Road, 1600 block, Mosier — Trespass reported.
