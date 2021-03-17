Bingen-White Salmon Police
March 1-7
Agency assists:
March 2 — White Salmon — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was located in another jurisdiction.
March 6 — White Salmon — Officers assisted a subject with an agency referral.
March 6 — White Salmon — A downed kite boarder was reported; a sailboat assisted the subject.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 3 — White Salmon — Verbal domestic reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 1 — White Salmon — Fraud reported and information documented.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 1 — White Salmon — Disabled vehicle reported. The driver had assistance coming.
March 4 — White Salmon — Male cited for reckless driving.
March 5 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a subject locked out of a vehicle.
March 7 — Bingen — Officers assisted a subject in getting out of a vehicle.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 1 — White Salmon — Burglary reported.
March 4 — White Salmon — Vehicle prowl and theft of items reported.
March 6 — Bingen — Possible prowler reported. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
Other:
March 6 — Bingen — Officers assisted a subject; the investigation is ongoing.
March 7 — White Salmon — Trespass reported. It was learned the subject had permission to enter.
Hood River Police
Feb. 28 to March 6
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 1 — 13th Street — Female reported an assault that had occurred the evening of Feb. 26. She reported being assaulted and held against her will for a short time by a male. The male was not located at that time.
March 2 — Hood River — Officers took a report of domestic assault that had occurred in the early morning hours. After speaking with the victim, the abuse / sexual assault was learned to have occurred in multiple locations and on multiple dates. Officers contacted and interviewed the male subject in the case, who was ultimately arrested and lodged at NORCOR for strangulation, kidnapping II, harassment, assault IV and sex abuse II.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 1 — Eighth Street — Possible criminal mistreatment reported.
March 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Hood River male arrested for arson.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 2 — E. Eugene Street — Theft by deception reported.
March 4 — White Salmon — Subject called to report a series of missing unemployment checks, which were suspected to have been stolen from a mailbox.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 1 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop based on prior contacts with the driver being suspended. The female did not have proof of insurance but claimed to be covered. After being shown multiple documents, the officer contacted the insurance company. They stated the vehicle was added to a policy while the officer was on the stop. The vehicle was towed and the female cited for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 28 — Second Street, 200 block — Female cited and released for two outstanding Multnomah County failure to appear warrants (driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended).
Feb. 28 — State Street, 300 block — Hood River County resident cited and released for a Hood River County Circuit Court failure to appear warrant.
March 5 — Button Bridge Road and Port Marina Way — Male arrested on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant.
Sex offenses:
March 2 — Hood River — Sexual assault reported to have occurred in December 2020. A report was forwarded to detectives for a follow-up.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported at a local store. Items valued at more than $1,000 were found outside the store. The suspects were not located.
Other:
March 4 — Hood River — Officers responded to a local address in regards to a suicidal subject. The subject was eventually placed on a police officer mental hold and then custody was transferred to Center for Living at the emergency room.
The Dalles Police
March 5-11
Agency assists:
March 7 — E. 10th, 600 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Animal calls:
March 5 — F Street, 1100 block — Owner warned for dog as a public nuisance.
March 6 — E. 12th, 1600 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 5 — E. Ninth — Assault reported.
March 5 — Cherry Heights Road — Harassment reported.
March 5 — W. 21st — Domestic dispute reported.
March 5 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Disturbance reported.
March 6 — W. 14th — Domestic dispute reported.
March 6 — W. 10th Street — Male lodged at NORCOR for assault IV.
March 7 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
March 9 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
March 10 — E. Third — Domestic violence reported.
March 10 — E. Ninth — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV.
March 11 — E. Columbia View Drive — Harassment reported.
March 11 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — A male was lodged at NORCOR for assault.
March 11 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 6 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — It was reported that a customer came through the drive-thru and when an employee put the money into the register, there was a bag of methamphetamine with the cash.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 5 — W. Third, 300 block — Female trespassed from a property.
March 5 — W. Sixth Street, 2100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
March 5 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Three transient males were trespassed from a property.
March 5 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Male trespassed from a property.
March 5 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Security attempted to trespass a male from a property who was refusing to leave and had caused a physical fight with several customers. Officers were called and Center for Living contacted.
March 5 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — A customer was reported to be trying to fight patrons and threatening employees. The male was trespassed.
March 5 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II, harassment, resisting arrest, trespass II, and assault on a police officer.
March 5 — Fallon Way, 2700 block — Trespass reported.
March 5 — W. Home Court, 800 block — Female trespassed from a property.
March 5 — W. Third, 300 block — Female returned to a property from which she had been trespassed several times. She was cited for criminal trespass II. Center for Living was contacted.
March 6 — W. Eighth, 2500 block — Criminal mischief reported. A vehicle window was broken overnight.
March 7 — W. Second, 400 block — Naked male reported to be hugging a stop sign. Officers requested he put his clothes back on.
March 8 — W. Second, 600 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct.
March 8 — W. Eighth Place, 1000 block — Vandalism reported. A male subject jumped on a vehicle and tore off the windshield wipers.
March 8 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Disorderly male reported. The male left the property via taxi.
March 8 — W. Seventh, 3100 block — Vandalism reported.
March 8 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Disorderly male reported. The male agreed to go back to his room. Officers met with Center for Living to come up with a plan. The male was later reported to have assaulted staff. A report was taken for harassment.
March 9 — E. Third, 400 block — Criminal mischief reported. A vehicle was tampered with.
March 9 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Trespass reported.
March 10 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male trespassed from a property after refusing to leave.
March 10 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — A male was reported to have urinated on a property, and threatened customers.
March 11 — W. First, 400 block — Ongoing problem of transients trespassing on a property reported.
March 11 — W. Eighth, 1400 block — Intoxicated male threatening and trying to fight firefighters reported. The male was asked to move along.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 5 — W. Seventh, 200 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .16 percent. He was cited and released to his wife in the NORCOR parking lot.
March 5 — W. Sixth and Snipes — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released to his mother.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 11 — E. Scenic Drive, 400 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 5 — The Dalles — Hit and run with vehicle damage reported.
March 7 — E. Second and Washington — Van reported to have struck a light pole.
March 9 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Hit and run reported. There was damage to a passenger side door of a trailer.
March 10 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — A vehicle hit another vehicle in a drive-thru.
March 11 — Union Street, 700 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 7 — W. Seventh — Male contacted during a disturbance. Officers learned he had a confirmed failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County for sex abuse II. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR. He was given a court date and released.
March 8 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male arrested on three failure to appear warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
March 9 — E. 11th, 600 block — Male cited and released for a failure to appear warrant.
March 9 — E. 13th, 2200 block — Male cited for a failure to appear warrant (felony assault IV and misdemeanor assault IV).
March 11 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Weapons denial reported (felony conviction out of California).
March 11 — Court Street, 300 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a warrant out of Wasco County.
March 11 — Court Street, 400 block — Male cited and released on a warrant out of Linn County.
March 11 — Eighth and Walnut — Male cited and released for warrants out of Wasco and Crook counties.
March 11 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Male cited for a failure to appear warrant out of Oregon City.
Sex offenses:
March 8 — The Dalles — Sex crime reported.
March 10 — The Dalles — Possible child grooming by an out of state male reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 5 — W. Sixth, 3900 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
March 5 — W. 14th, 800 block — Car prowl reported. Tools were stolen and golf disks that did not belong to the vehicle owner were found inside.
March 5 — The Dalles — Theft II reported.
March 5 — W. Sixth, 2400 block — Theft reported.
March 7 — W. Snipes, 800 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for burglary I, criminal mischief II, assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person.
March 7 — E. 13th, 2200 block — Stolen modem, router, Xbox controllers, Xbox hard drive and a head set reported.
March 8 — E. 19th, 1800 block — Stolen front and back license plates reported.
March 8 — W. Cascade Court, 800 block — Theft reported.
March 9 — W. 10th, 1200 block — It was reported that someone damaged a bus and stole a catalytic converter.
March 9 — W. Second, 2600 block — Tags from two license plates reported as stolen.
March 10 — Third and Laughlin — Theft of mislaid property reported.
March 11 — E. 11th, 1100 block — Medication stolen from inside a vehicle.
March 11 — Federal Street, 900 block — Theft of a speaker reported.
March 11 — The Dalles — Theft of a cell phone reported.
March 11 — Cherry Heights Road, 300 block — Theft of a purse from a vehicle reported. The purse contained a wallet with credit and gift cards.
Other:
March 5-11 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 68 mental health and 14 welfare check calls.
March 7 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was contacted by law enforcement and said they did not want to harm themselves.
March 8 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was evaluated by medics for a hand injury, then agreed to go to the hospital and was transported.
March 9 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. A subject contacted another person in a vehicle and said they had slit their wrists, then went to sit in their car. Officers contacted the subject, who requested medical attention. The subject was treated by medics and transported to the hospital.
March 9 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. Officers contacted the subject, who declined to talk with Center for Living staff.
March 10 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
March 11 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject transported to the hospital.
Wasco County Sheriff
March 5-11
Agency assists:
March 5 — I-84 at milepost 90 — A vehicle traveling in the wrong direction was reported. Oregon State Police and Sherman County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and pulled it over prior to Wasco County Sheriff’s arrival. OSP handled the call.
March 6 — Wasco County — Klickitat County dispatch advised officers were responding to an assault case where the suspects were believed to have left the scene in a van.
March 9 — Portland — Female cited and released on a warrant.
March 11 — W. 10th and Liberty — Deputies assisted The Dalles Police with a rollover motor vehicle accident.
Animal calls:
March 5 — N.E. Second, 700 block — Ongoing issue with barking and aggressive dogs reported.
March 7 — Foley Lakes — Two dogs were lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 5 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Harassment reported.
March 5 — W. Highway 30 — Harassment reported.
March 6 — Havens Avenue, Tygh Valley — Harassment reported.
March 6 — W. 13th — Possible fight reported.
March 6 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 1000 block — Male reported to have threatened a subject with an axe and stole a vehicle.
March 11 — W. Highway 30 — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 5 — Sportsmans Paradise, Dufur — Criminal mischief reported. Subjects had cut down two trees and left garbage.
March 5 — Union Street, 100 block, Antelope — Criminal mischief reported. Van windows were shattered.
March 8 — Ketchum Road — Criminal mischief and trespass reported. The right side of a two-part gate was ripped out of the ground and pushed to the side.
March 9 — N.E. Fifth, 800 block, Dufur — Porta potties reported to have been knocked over. A report was taken for criminal mischief III.
March 9 — W. Irvine Street, 1000 block — Trespass reported.
March 9 — Rowena Crest Viewpoint — Disorderly conduct reported. A group of people were on the other side of a fence. Deputies contacted the group.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 8 — Oak Park Lane, Tygh Valley — Fraud reported. The reporting party had lost approximately $5,000 in cash and gift cards.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 5 — Memaloose — A transport driver had locked himself in the back of a detention transportation vehicle. Deputies assisted. There were no inmates on board.
March 6 — Boyd Loop Road and Long Hollow Road, Dufur — A 17-year-old male was reported to have sustained an injury to his hand after a motorcycle accident. He was released to his father and cited for a motorcycle violation.
March 6 — Wamic Market Road, 82000 block — A car was reported to be down an embankment. The vehicle had sustained damage.
March 8 — N. Sentosa Lake Road, 100 block, Tygh Valley — Male cited for driving uninsured and warned for no operator’s license.
March 10 — Rowena River Road, 6200 block — Single vehicle traffic crash with property damage to a railroad fence reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 9 — Clackamas County — A subject wanted on multiple Wasco County warrants was reported to be in custody.
March 9 — Highway 216, 80000 block — Female reported being dropped off at a location and requested help. She requested, then canceled, medical help. Deputies later arrested the female on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 8 — Dry Creek Road, 1900 block, Mosier — Theft of a generator, valued at approximately $4,000, was reported as stolen.
March 10 — W. 11th, 3200 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Other:
Mach 5-11 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three welfare check calls.
March 7 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported. The subject later reported being OK.
March 11 — Antelope — Suicidal subject reported.
March 11 — The Dalles — Attempted suicide reported. The subject committed to going to the hospital.
