Bingen-White Salmon Police, July 2 - 8
Notable incidents
A citation was issued for violation of county burn ban in White Salmon.
Two animal calls were recorded.
Five calls were recorded regarding fireworks, two unfounded.
Hood River Police, July 9 - 15
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (seven), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (four), providing false information (one), reckless driving (one), theft (one), trespass (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Seven DUII arrests. In one incident, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Button Bridge Road. During the course of the investigation, a person was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Six theft reports. Stolen vehicle, bicycle, backpack, items from a vehicle, and shoplifting (two incidents).
Four drug law violations. In one incident, a resident of Hermiston was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance) and possession of a controlled substance (schedule II). In the same incident, another Hermiston resident was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance (schedule II).
Two criminal mischief arrests. In one incident, two individuals were arrested for criminal mischief, after applying graffiti to a utility pole on Ninth and State Street.
A gun was reported found in the bathroom of a downtown bar. Officers took possession of the firearm for safekeeping.
Officers placed an individual on a mental health hold.
The Dalles Police, July 17 - 21
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), menacing (one), no charge listed in logs (two), trespass (two), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
The Dalles and Wasco County responded to a physical altercation involving racially motivated and bias crime.
One hit and run report, taken for an incident that occurred in front of city hall.
Five thefts reported. Jewelry, debit card, stolen vehicle and shoplifting.
A blunt object was used to break all the windows on a white Honda Accord. The person or persons responsible left before law officers' arrival.
Thirty-two mental health calls were recorded.
Twenty-five animal calls recorded. Welfare checks on dogs, dogs at large, missing dog, barking dog. In two incidents, a deer was struck by a vehicle, injured, and dispatched by an officer.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 14 - 21
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one), DUII (two), failure to perform duties of a driver with property damage (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One hit and run reports. A green Volkswagon left Cherry Heights road and impacted a tree. The car was gone when law enforcement arrived.
One vehicle crash. A vehicle on Highway 26 crossed the road, entered a ditch and rolled. The driver, who was transported by medics, stated they fell asleep.
A brush fire was reported at the intersection of highways 293 and 218 on June 19. The fire was 500-600 acres and growing, according to dispatch. Shaniko, BLM, ODOT, and Ashwood responded, and both highways were closed at the junction. Air support arrived on scene about an hour later, at 7:36 p.m. Antelope was briefly on a Level 2 evacuation notice, which was downgraded to Level 1 when the fire stopped at 490 acres, at about 9 p.m.
Two DUII arrests. In two incidents, a driver was arrested after providing breath samples of 0.27%.
A fire was caused by welding equipment on Smock Road. No one was evacuated, and the fire was knocked down.
Two thefts reported. A trailer was broken into and $5,000 worth of items taken. In another incident, a grease gun, tools and other items worth $1,000 were taken from a harvest field on Eightmile.
A white substance was located by jail deputies in NORCOR mail and tested positive for methamphetamine. A report was taken for supplying contraband.
Ten animal calls recorded. Dogs at large, welfare checks on dogs, four brown horses wandering on Dry Hollow.
Oregon State Police, July 14 - 17
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), assault public safety officer (one), criminal mischief (one), deposit trash within 100 yards of waters / in water (one), DUII (three), reckless driving (two), tampering with physical evidence (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
One hit and run report. An individual reported a silver Volvo wagon rear-ended their red Mitsubishi Outlander while traveling eastbound on I-84 from Hood River.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, a silver Chrysler and a blue Mazda SUV collided on Highway 97, near milepost 1 northbound. The driver of the Chrysler displayed signs of impairment. Witnesses also reported the driver threw multiple cases of beer off the bridge into the Columbia River prior to law enforcement arrival. The driver consented to SFST’s and performed poorly. They were arrested for DUII and reckless driving without incident and transported to NORCOR, where a search warrant was obtained for the driver’s breath or blood. The driver provided two breath samples with a final BAC of 0.17% and was lodged on multiple charges.
