Bingen-White Salmon Police, Dec. 26 to Jan. 1
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash, no injuries, in Bingen.
An officer found drugs while on patrol on Bingen.
One ongoing burglary investigation in White Salmon.
A theft was recorded in Bingen.
Officers were unable to locate some fireworks in Bingen.
An ongoing investigation into a weapon offense was recorded in Bingen.
A found dog was returned to its owner in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Dec. 25 - 31
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (10), drug law violation (one), felon in possession of a firearm (one), reckless driving (one), theft (two), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), unlawful possession of a concealed firearm (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Ten DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of Sunnyside, Wash., was lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, and theft (possession of a stolen firearm). In the same incident, a resident of Posser, Wash., was lodged at NORCOR on charges of attempted delivery of controlled substance schedule II and unlawful possession of controlled substance schedule II.
Five theft reports. Trailer from a job site, $100 in cash from a fanny pack, items from a vehicle and shoplifting at Walmart (two incidents).
Two calls for service regarding illegal fireworks near 22nd and Belmont, and Second and Sieverkropp.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Cascade and Mt. Adams Avenue.
The detective assisted Oregon State Police with a menacing investigation on I-84.
A man eluded officers on foot near Timbercrest Condos.
Officers responded to five burglary alarm calls. All were false alarms, with three occurring at the same location.
The Dalles Police, Jan 3 -4
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), disorderly conduct (one), trespass (two).
Notable incidents
Three stolen vehicles. A black Chevy Silverado was taken from a lot on West Sixth. In another incident, a vehicle was taken from a different lot on West Sixth.
Two stolen vehicles were recovered.
Two thefts. Gas, items from a vehicle.
A baggie of possible methamphetamine was collected.
Two animal calls were recorded. Barking dog, escaped horse.
Wasco County Sheriff, Jan. 3 - 6
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, a vehicle containing three people and a dog was hit by a semi on Highway 97.
One theft. A $2,000 ring, white gold with diamonds, was stolen out of a vehicle at Mayer State Park.
One incident of criminal mischief. A mailbox was damaged on Sevenmile Hill Road.
Seven animal calls. Injured dog, potentially neglected puppies, dog barking and chasing cars, loose dog terrorizing cat, dog at large.
Oregon State Police, Dec. 30 to Jan. 6
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (six), reckless driving (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs. In one incident, southbound commercial truck on Highway 97 swiped another commercial truck while passing, taking off a mirror. Attempts to locate the suspect were thwarted by several other commercial motor vehicle crashes which closed Highway 97 for a short time.
Seven motor vehicle crashes, no injuries reported. In one incident, a red Honda CRV lost control on the ice on Highway 26 and went into oncoming traffic, where it hit a black Tesla. Both vehicles were towed. In another incident, a Texas resident operating a white Volvo Semi towing a Great Dane trailer was distracted and claimed he did not see an International Semi with Utility box trailer, parked on the shoulder of I-84 about four miles west of Arlington. The mirror and side of the Volvo struck the Utility trailer. The Great Dane then did the same, tearing off the sides of both trailers and spilling the cargo of the Utility trailer. The driver of the International was cited for parking illegally and the driver of the Volvo for failing to maintain a safe distance.
An OSP trooper went to assisted a stranded motorist who had reportedly run out of gas on I-84 near milepost 67. The motorist’s car turned out to have been signed stolen out of Portland earlier that day. The driver was taken into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
One warrant arrest. An individual came to The Dalles patrol office to receive recovered property. Prior to releasing the property, a check revealed the person had an extraditable warrant out of Washington for dangerous drugs. The property was returned and the individual arrested and lodged at NORCOR without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.