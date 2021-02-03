Bingen-White Salmon
Jan. 18-24
Agency assists:
Jan. 20 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a warrant arrest (agency assist).
Jan. 24 — White Salmon — Officers contacted a subject’s caregiver for assistance during a psychiatric call.
Animal calls:
Jan. 21 — Bingen — Animal control was notified after a dog attacked another dog.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 23 — White Salmon — Assault reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 19 — White Salmon — Criminal mischief reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 19 — White Salmon — Female cited for driving while suspended III.
Jan. 22 — Bingen — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Jan. 22 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Jan. 23 — White Salmon — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Jan. 24 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Other:
Jan. 23 — Bingen — Welfare check requested; officers were unable to locate the subject.
Jan. 24 — White Salmon — A subject was contacted regarding the noise ordinance.
Hood River Police
Jan. 17-23
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 21 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 22 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Non-resident female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered higher than the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 20 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported. The suspected vehicle left part of its vehicle at the scene of the crash.
Jan. 22 — Sixth and State — Officer responded to a one car motor vehicle accident. A Dallesport resident left the road and crashed into a tree. The subject had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Hood River Fire Department, and was transported to the hospital and treated.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 22 — E. Marina Drive — Portland resident criminally cited for providing false information to a peace officer. The resident was revealed to have multiple nationwide arrested warrants and was turned over to Washington State authorities for lodging.
Jan. 23 — I-84 at exit 63 — Multnomah County resident arrested on a probation violation issued out of Washington County Circuit Court.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 18 — Taylor Avenue, 1500 block — Stolen vehicle reported. On Jan. 19, the vehicle was located and the suspect lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Portland resident issued criminal citations for theft (shoplifting) and possession of heroin after she took items from a store without paying for them. In the same incident, a male received traffic violation citations.
Jan. 20 — 14th Street, 600 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported. Keys were stolen.
Jan. 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Hood River County Sheriff
Jan. 12-25
Agency assists:
Jan. 19 — Hood River — Deputy assisted Hood River Police with a theft case.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 12 — Clemmons Drive — Harassment reported.
Jan. 15 — Sunset Road — Domestic disturbance reported. A deputy responded. Ultimately, one of the involved family members was transported to the hospital to meet with a Center for Living counselor.
Jan. 21 — S.W. John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks — Domestic complaint reported. No crimes were committed.
Jan. 25 — Eastside Road — Male arrested for assault IV and a Hood River circuit court warrant. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 15 — Fir Mountain Road, 3200 bock — Disorderly conduct reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 21 — Frazier Road, 4800 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 12 — Jones Loop, 3500 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 17 — Wheeler Road, 2900 block — Hit and run (property) reported.
Jan. 21 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Hit and run, reported to have occurred Jan. 15.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 15 — Odell Highway, 3400 block — Male cited and released for failure to appear warrants out of Wasco County.
Jan. 15 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy interacted with a male wanted for multiple warrants.
Jan. 23 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on an active Wasco County probation violation warrant.
Search and rescue:
Jan. 12 — Cascade Locks — Deputies assisted in a reported landslide, causing the blockage of the Eagle Creek Trail, with people possibly stuck on the trail. The debris were cleared enough to allow passage (search and rescue).
Jan. 13 — State Street, 300 block — An OERS number was obtained for SAR training.
Jan. 15 — Cascade Locks — A search and rescue operation occurred at the Starvation Ridge Cut Over Trail.
Jan. 16 — Highway 35, 16000 block, Parkdale — Search and rescue training was held at White River Sno Park.
Jan. 18 — Cascade Locks — Search and rescue occurred on the Warren Creek/Starvation Creek trail.
Jan. 20 — Parkdale — A search and rescue training was conducted at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 19 — Parkdale — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Jan. 20 — Mark O. Hatfield Trailhead — Deputies responded to a report of car prowls.
Jan. 22 — Indian Creek Road, 900 block — Deputies took possession of items, some of which was determined to have been stolen. Those items were returned to owners.
Jan. 23 — Cooper Spur Road, 6700 block, Parkdale — Theft from a residence reported.
Other:
Jan. 17 — S.E. Shahala Drive, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Gun retrieved for safe keeping.
The Dalles Police
Jan. 22-28
Agency assists:
Jan. 23 — I-84 at exit 87 — Female in active labor reported. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Jan. 26 — The Dalles — Another agency reported a stolen vehicle may be in The Dalles area; Hood River Police were also notified.
Jan. 27 — E. Columbia View Drive, 3300 block — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a driving under the influence of intoxicants investigation.
Jan. 28 — W. First, 100 block — Officers assisted Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue with a male with a back injury showing possible signs of shock.
Animal calls:
Jan. 25 — 13th and Riverview — Male cited for dog as a public nuisance.
Jan. 25 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Aggressive dog reported. The dog was lodged at the animal shelter.
Jan. 25 — W. 15th, 2100 block — Dog attack on another dog reported. The dog also trapped two subjects in their vehicle. Officers located the owner, who was instructed to keep the dog inside until they could figure out a secure way to let the dog outside.
Jan. 26 — E. Morton Street, 1400 block — Missing dog reported.
Jan. 27 — E. Fourth, 200 block — Lost dog reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 22 — Cherry Heights Road — Harassment reported.
Jan. 22 — E. Third — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 23 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 23 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
Jan. 23 — E. 10th — Assault reported.
Jan. 23 — W. Ninth — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for assault IV. Medics responded to the scene for two patients, one with a rib injury and one with lacerations to the head.
Jan. 24 — E. 13th — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 24 — W. Sixth — Male reported someone rammed his cart in a store, causing injury.
Jan. 25 — E. Ninth — Harassment reported.
Jan. 25 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
Jan. 26 — E. 11th — Harassment reported.
Jan. 26 — E. 19th — Disturbance reported.
Jan. 26 — W. Scenic Drive — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 26 — W. Pomona Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 27 — W. Pomona Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 27 — W. 10th — Male arrested for assault IV and burglary I, and lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 27 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Jan. 28 — W. Pomona Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 28 — W. Eighth — Disturbance reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 22 — W. Third, 200 block — Male trespassed from a property after stealing two jerky sticks and a cell phone charger. The phone charger was handed over to officers and returned to its owner.
Jan. 23 — W. Third, 300 block — Female returned to a property from which she had been previously trespassed.
Jan. 23 — W. Sixth and Hostetler — Public urination reported.
Jan. 23 — E. 10th, 300 block — Criminal trespass reported.
Jan. 23 — W. 17th, 500 block — Male arrested for criminal mischief III.
Jan. 24 — W. Second, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 25 — Cherry Heights Road, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 25 — W. Second, 400 block — Male camping on private property reported. The male was asked to leave and he did (trespass).
Jan. 25 — W. Third, 300 block — Female returned to a property from which she had been trespassed in the past and was not wanted on the property. The female was contacted by and yelled at officers.
Jan. 25 — W. Second, 3500 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 26 — W. Second, 100 block — Trespass reported. A male was reported to be sleeping in a motel room that was not currently being rented.
Jan. 26 — W. 10th — Female trespassed from a property.
Jan. 27 — Court Street, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Jan. 27 — W. Floral Court, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 27 — W. Second, 100 block — Male found to be breaking into rooms by having accessed keys. The reporting party wished for the male to be trespassed and have the keys returned. The male was located by officers, trespassed, and turned over the keys.
Jan. 28 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. Officers attempted to cite the male for criminal trespass II, but he threw the citation on the ground. Officers then placed the citation in his backpack.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 22 — E. 12th, 1400 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 24 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 24 — N. Old Dufur Road and E. 13th — Single vehicle down an embankment reported. A report was taken for a driving under the influence of intoxicants investigation.
Jan. 25 — Court Street, 400 block — Male reported a vehicle following him around town and tailgating. The male driver of that vehicle was contacted and said it would not happen again.
Jan. 25 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 25 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Male cited and released for a parole board warrant.
Jan. 26 — E. 11th, 600 block — Male cited and released on a failure to appear warrant.
Jan. 27 — W. Floral Court, 700 block — Female cited and released for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant (traffic offense).
Jan. 27 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited and released on a warrant.
Sex offenses:
Jan. 28 — The Dalles — Sex crime reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 22 — Court Street, 200 block — Theft of coffee and a bottle of hand sanitizer reported.
Jan. 23 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Stolen vehicle towed and the owner contacted.
Jan. 23 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
Jan. 24 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Jan. 24 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Theft of services reported. Someone dumped personal items into a dumpster.
Jan. 24 — E. Second, 300 block — Theft of antique clothing items reported.
Jan. 24 — W. Second, 100 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later found.
Jan. 24 — W. Second — Theft of cash reported after two city officers went through the reporting party’s camp. The male did not witness it happening and assumed it was officers. He was advised that he could speak with the chief of police or captain during business hours.
Jan. 24 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Cold theft of a license plate reported.
Jan. 24 — E. First and E. Second — Stolen vehicle recovered. The owner was notified.
Jan. 25 — W. Seventh, 300 block — Stolen firearm entered as stolen.
Jan. 25 — W. 13th, 300 block — Theft of two wheelbarrows reported.
Jan. 26 — W. Ninth, 100 block — Theft of a cat reported.
Jan. 26 — W. Seventh and W. Snipes — Theft of a trailer reported.
Jan. 27 — E. 10th, 1600 block — Prowler reported.
Jan. 28 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft of keys reported.
Jan. 28 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Theft II reported. Property worth $442 was stolen.
Jan. 28 — W. Pleasant Court, 700 block — Theft of a wallet reported; a credit card had been used at two businesses in Hood River.
Other:
Jan. 22-28 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 11 welfare checks and 45 mental health calls.
Jan. 24 — The Dalles — Runaway juvenile located.
Jan. 24 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Male contacted by officers regarding drinking in public. He had a bottle of vodka that appeared to have been recently opened. He was advised to cap it off and move along, which he did.
Jan. 26 — W. Seventh — Out of control juvenile reported.
Jan. 26 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Jan. 27 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Missing person reported.
Jan. 27 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported. Officers contacted the subject multiple times, as did Center for Living. The reporting party believed that the subject was struggling with detox and that contact with law enforcement would escalate the situation, so it was determined that it was best to leave the subject alone for the night. CFL advised they would be in the area as time allowed.
Jan. 28 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Male cited for drinking in public.
Jan. 28 — The Dalles — Missing person reported as found.
Wasco County Sheriff
Jan. 22-28
Agency assists:
Jan. 23 — I-84 at milepost 114 — Male located by Oregon State Police after a pursuit call and lodged at NORCOR for felony elude, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.
Jan. 23 — W. White River Sno Park — Deputies assisted with a vehicle in a snowbank. Hood River dispatch was also advised.
Jan. 24 — Rowena Crest Viewpoint — Badly injured deer reported. Oregon State Police advised they would dispatch.
Jan. 24 — S. Highway 197 — Fully engulfed vehicle reported. The vehicle was towed (agency assist).
Animal calls:
Jan. 24 — Skyline Snow Park — Dog bite reported.
Jan. 27 — W. Sunflower Street, 1100 block — Barking dog reported. Units located the dog.
Jan. 27 — Chenowith Road, 5500 block — Cows causing damage to property reported.
Jan. 28 — W. Simonelli Road, 4700 block — Three dogs jumped on a female; it was reported the dogs jumped on and scratched the subject.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 22 — W. Highway 30 — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 27 — W. Highway 30 — Harassment reported.
Jan. 28 — Maupin — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 22 — W. Highway 30, 4500 block — Three found needles reported; two were used, one was full. The needles were placed in a sharps container (drug activity).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 22 — Dufur Ranger Station — Trespass reported.
Jan. 25 — Celilo Village Road — Criminal mischief and criminal trespass reported.
Jan. 25 — Old Rock Pit, Dufur — Criminal mischief reported. Three windows on a pickup were broken.
Jan. 25 — Hood River Road, Mosier — Trespass reported. A vehicle was confirmed as stolen out of Vancouver and towed.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 24 — N. Old Dufur Road and E. 13th — Possible vehicle down an embankment reported. A male was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and no operator’s license. He was released to his brother at the hospital after consenting to a blood draw.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 22 — Highway 197, south of Maupin — Rollover motor vehicle crash reported. Oregon State Patrol was advised.
Jan. 22 — N.E. Second, 900 block, Mosier — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 23 — Highway 26 near Timothy Lake — A vehicle was stuck in the snow. The drier was cited for driving on a road closed to vehicles.
Jan. 24 — Rowena Crest Viewpoint — Non-injury, non-blocking traffic crash reported. Oregon State Police responded.
Jan. 24 — Pleasant Ridge Road — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle had rolled onto its side. No injuries were reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 23 — Wasco County — Subject arrested for violation of a protection order after a vehicle stop.
Search and rescue:
Jan. 24 — Clear Lake — High centered vehicle reported. The party had spent four hours trying to get the vehicle off of a large log. A tow truck was unable to locate the vehicle. The reporting party called back and said a passerby was able to help move the vehicle and assistance was no longer needed.
Jan. 26 — Frog Lake Campground — Search and rescue initiated for a snowshoer who lost the trail.
