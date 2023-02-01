Hood River Police, Jan. 15 -21
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), driving while suspended (one), failure to register as a sex offender (one), harassment (one), reckless driving (one), trespass (two), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Five DUII reports. In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC revealed a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
One theft report. Shoplifting at Walmart.
One motor vehicle crash, non-injury. A vehicle struck a light pole in the Washboard Eco Laundry parking lot.
During a traffic stop, officers arrested a local adult male on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
A citizen reported their vehicle was vandalized (keyed, kicked, and rammed) while parked at Walmart.
Officers were dispatched to Hood River Middle School regarding a suspicious pipe in the mailbox on the north side of the building.
Officers arrested and lodged a resident male at NORCOR for harassment.
A local woman was arrested on two counts of trespass.
Officers received a report of three dogs attacking a man and his dog.
Officers responded to a call of an unattended death at a local care facility.
The Dalles Police, Jan. 20 - 27
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), attempt to commit assault (one), DUII (one), interference with making a police report (one), menacing (two), pointing a firearm (one), strangulation (one), theft (one), trespass (four), unlawful use of a weapon (one), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
A male overdosed on fentanyl behind a business in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street. CPR was used and two narcans were administered. The male died.
Three motor vehicle crashes. No reported injuries. In one incident, a vehicle brushed a pedestrian on Ninth and Mt. Hood.
Three hit and runs.
A brief vehicle pursuit took place on Jan. 23. An officer attempted to stop a tan Suburban for no visible plates. The vehicle eluded and sped off at a high rate of speed on Eighth Street. An officer later saw the vehicle westbound on Highway 30. It was called in abandoned at Pinewood Mobile. A firearm was seen within the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle later called it in stolen, and stated it should have contained no firearms. The vehicle was turned over to registered owner and the firearm seized for safekeeping.
In another incident, a tan Chevrolet Suburban was located at the Shilo Inn and recognized by an officer the car that eluded officers the day before. The officer followed the Suburban until the arrival of OSP, at which point the vehicle eluded again. Pursuit was terminated due to erratic driving. Spikes were set up at several points in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which was later called in abandoned at Foley Lakes.
One assault was reported on Walnut Street.
Six cases of ID theft / fraud, involving multiple instances of unlawful use of a credit card. In one incident, a fake $100 bill was received at a business on W. Sixth.
Eighteen thefts. Shoplifting (two incidents), items from a home, propane tanks, RV broken into, cold theft, bike (two incidents), a roll of chew, a plastic bin full of something, tools (two incidents), Visa gift cards, $900 red barn chicken coop, online theft, two bags of cans, packages from porch, letter, check.
Five stolen vehicles. In one incident, a Toyota Silica was stolen in The Dalles and recovered in Salem. In another incident, a red and white pickup was stolen along with the pistol it contained.
A person was observed smoking meth in a glass pipe at Festival Park. They were cited for unlawful possession of meth and the drugs and paraphernalia were seized.
Sixteen animal calls. Reported incidents included barking dogs, two aggressive pitbulls roaming parking lot, dog at large, old shivering dog in car, possible animal neglect, possible injured dog lying down, aggressive dog. In one incident, the reporting party hit a cat on Dry Hollow Road and Public Works was contacted to remove the animal from the roadway.
A student found a live round in the parking lot at Wahtonka Community School.
Wasco County Sheriff, Jan 20 - 27
Notable incidents
An assault was reported between two inmates at NORCOR.
One hit and run on Cherry Heights Road.
One unattended death, associated with a possible burglary.
Two thefts involving items from a vehicle.
Fifteen animal calls. Reported incidents included missing dogs, dogs at large, person throwing rocks at dogs, cows in the road, calf outside the fence. In one incident, a Jersey steer and two Black Angus steers were reported missing on Pleasant Ridge. In another incident, the reporting party believed someone had about 50 cats at an address on Wamic Market Road, which were causing havoc and not being cared for. The owner stated he had about 17 cats, one with kittens, and needed information about how and where to get rid of them.
Oregon State Police, Jan. 20 - 27
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving uninsured (one), driving while suspended or revoked (one), DUII (six), false information to a police officer (one), open container of alcohol (one), possession of methamphetamine (one), reckless driving (two), refusing breath test (one), speeding (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes, one injury. In one incident, a semi transporting a manufactured home had its mirror sideswiped by the trailer of another semi. In another incident, a single vehicle rollover crash occurred on SR 35 near milepost 62.5. A southbound Ford Expedition with Oregon license plates lost control on the icy roadway and started to slide into the northbound lane, then swerved back into the southbound lane. The Ford Expedition then hit the southbound shoulder snowbank and rolled one time as it crossed back over to the northbound lane and came to a rest facing westbound, blocking the lane. The driver said they over-corrected and then hit the snowbank which caused the Ford Expedition to roll. The driver and another occupant sustained minor injuries.
Officers responded to a call of a cow mutilation in the Shaniko area. Photos and evidence was collected at the scene. Troopers were unable to determine the cause of death.
Troopers assisted The Dalles Police with a vehicle pursuit.
