Bingen-White Salmon Police, Nov. 21 - 17
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes reported, both in White Salmon, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. No reported injuries.
An ongoing fraud investigation in White Salmon was recorded on Nov. 23.
An adult male was cited for a traffic offense in White Salmon on Nov. 27.
A ongoing investigation into a vehicle prowl was noted on Nov. 27 in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Nov. 20 - 26
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (two), harassment (one), providing false information (one), reckless driving (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (four), and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, a resident of Lyle was lodged at NORCOR on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and an outstanding arrest warrant out of Hood River County. In the same incident, another Washington resident was lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Wasco County.
Five theft reports. Shoplifting at Walmart (three incidents), shoplifting at Cascade Farms and Outdoor Store, and a transient male charged with theft by receiving.
Four charges of minor in possession of intoxicants. In one incident, a driver was charged with driving while suspended and minor in possession of alcohol. In another incident, three Hood River residents were charged with minor in possession of marijuana.
One DUII arrest. In addition to driving under the influence of alcohol, a driver was lodged at NORCOR on charges of reckless driving and possession of stolen property.
A resident of Jackson, Wyo., was lodged at NORCOR on charges of restraining order violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The Wyoming resident was also found to possess five fentanyl pills.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute between father and son. The son was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of domestic harassment.
Officers took a report of criminal mischief in which a glass window was broken at a residence.
An abandoned bicycle found near Third and Cascade was secured for safekeeping.
The Dalles Police, Nov. 23 to Dec. 2
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), disorderly conduct (one), domestic assault (one), DUII (two), strangulation (one), theft (two), trespass (one), and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Ten motor vehicle crashes, one with reported injuries. In one incident, a driver was arrested for DUII after hitting another vehicle in a lot in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.
Two hit and runs reported. In one incident, a vehicle was sideswiped on W. Ninth and Trevitt.
Two unattended deaths occurred.
On Nov. 23, deputies responded to a fire in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street, which was reported going up a tree with lots of smoke. It was extinguished by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue.
Four thefts. Two bags of cans, wallet, two folding vehicle ramps. In one incident, the reporting party got to work to find their gray Nissan Sentra up on cinder blocks and a jack with all four tires missing off the vehicle, battery missing and damage to the hood.
One bag of stolen cans was recovered. The green four-wheeler was discovered behind a business on W. Seventh, covered with tree limbs and brush to hide it.
Two burglaries. An adult male was arrested after two adults were reported carrying distinctive blue bags of cans away from a business on Cherry Heights Road. In another incident, a home on E. 14th was broken into and tools, key fob and an external hard drive taken.
One stolen vehicle. A green Honda four-wheeler with snow plow was stolen from a business on W. Six Street.
One robbery. Two individuals stole a pest control product from a business on E. Third, then used force to escape from an employee who tried to stop them.
Two incidents of vandalism reported. A vehicle on W. Sixth was egged, and a tire on E. 10th slashed.
Four reports of criminal mischief. Bullet holes were found in the front window of a business on W. Sixth Street on Nov. 23. A pumpkin was taken from a porch and smashed into a car on Pomona Street on the same day. A windshield was broken by a baseball bat on Nov. 28. Tires were slashed on E. 10th on Dec. 1.
Four warrant arrests. A police dog was called in to track a suspect on Nov. 24.
Five six gunshots were reported on Scenic Drive and Trevitt Street. An officer collected six bullet casings.
Fifteen animal calls. Reported incidents included dogs at large, barking dog, lost dog, sick deer which was dispatched, dying dog, attacking dogs (two incidents). In one incident, officers were unable to catch a cat.
Marijuana wraps and a jar were given to officers for destruction.
One scam report. A caller informed the reporting party that he was wanted and going to be arrested. He was advised that the police have received several calls about this scam.
On Nov. 29, an employee at a business on W. Sixth threw a container of cream cheese into his manager’s face. A report was taken for harassment.
Wasco County Sheriff, Nov. 25 to Dec. 2
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries.
Two assaults reported. A resident on Highway 30 was assaulted and his TV broken by the suspect.
One vehicle pursuit. On Nov. 26, a deputy followed a black motorcycle with two riders, one in a white helmet and one in a black, up Brewery Grade. The motorcycle reached speeds of 80 mph and blew a stop sign before evading the deputy.
One theft. Fishing poles were taken from a camp near Taylor Lake.
One report of criminal mischief and possibly bias crime, regarding a vandalized property on Highway 97.
Six animal calls. Incidents included cows in road, bleeding stray dog, loose dogs, barking dog, and a stray dog in heat attracting male dogs which were fighting.
A person at Frog Lake Snow Park received a written warning for no Christmas tree permit.
On Dec. 1, deputies assisted The Dalles Police in searching for an individual who had almost run over officers as he took off near 10th and Mt. Hood streets. The subject had a PC for domestic harassment, violation of no contact order, elude, and attempted assault on law enforcement. A police dog and drone were deployed near Skyline Road and a reverse 9-1-1 requested to ask citizens to shelter in place so as not to disturb the scent field. The drone was down due to wind. The subject was lodged on charges of coercion, harassment, violation of release agreement, burglary, attempt to elude police - vehicular offense, escape, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Oregon State Police, Nov. 24 - Dec. 2
The following crimes are crimes which resulted in arrests: Failure to register as a sex offender (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (one), and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Three crashes, all non-injury. On Nov. 29, a gold Volvo was westbound on I-84 near milepost 49. A white Freightliner, also westbound, merged into the gold Volvo causing to go under the Freightliner’s 53 foot van trailer and crash, coming to rest across the right lane. The Freightliner came to a controlled rest on the right shoulder. In another incident on Nov. 29, a black Toyota Corolla was westbound on I-84 near milepost 33, passing a commercial motor vehicle pulling two trailers. The Corolla spun out of control on the snow. The commercial motor vehicle attempted to avoid the Corolla but was struck near the dolly. In another incident on Nov. 30, a westbound driver on I-84 near milepost 61 was warned for speed after hitting the trailer of a commercial motor vehicle, which sustained scratches and two flat tires.
One hit and run. On Nov. 30, a red Chevy Cruz eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 61, when an unidentified commercial truck swerved into the left lane and struck the Chevy Cruz. This was during winter weather conditions, with very wet and slushy roads. The commercial truck continued eastbound and failed to stop. The Chevy Cruz sustained damage to its passenger side mirror, bumper and a panel.
On Nov. 25, a vehicle was stopped for speeding, and the driver was on the phone with the registered owner in an attempt to locate insurance information. The registered owner was the respondent of a protective order against the driver. The suspect was lodged at NORCOR and cited for traffic violations.
On Nov. 25, troopers arrested an adult male following an investigation into theft of property from a state park. The suspect was found in possession of stolen property and attempting to sell it on Facebook Marketplace. While being searched for weapons and means of escape incident to arrest, approximately 4-5 grams of methamphetamines were found in his possession. The suspect denied stealing the property but admitted that he should have realized it was stolen after he removed the Oregon State Parks identification sticker. The suspect claimed that the methamphetamines on his person was a combination of his own personal-use meth, some he was holding for a friend, and some that happened to be in the jeans he had found but were not his. The stolen property was recovered, and the suspect was lodged at NORCOR.
On Nov. 28, a tire fell of the bottom of a Ford Van which was crossing The Dalles bridge, and hit the front of a Toyota Prius causing minor damage to the bumper.
