Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Margie’s Pot Shop in Bingen Sunday evening, Dec. 5. No one was harmed.
“Everyone is okay, and that’s the most important thing,” Shop owner James Szubski said.
Szubski said the suspect entered the store, located at 405 E. Steuben St. at 10 p.m. and after a few minutes, fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No product seems to have been stolen, he said.
Bingen-White Salmon Police Officer Kate Daniels responded to the incident after police were notified immediately following the robbery, Chief Mike Hepner said.
The police department will be following up on numerous leads and contacting neighboring agencies for more information, Hepner said.
At this time, the department does not have enough information on the suspect to release, Hepner said. Officials are also reviewing security camera footage from the incident, which occurred at the store’s closing time.
The suspect was masked and carrying a gun, Hepner said.
Margie’s Pot shop was closed Monday morning while state Liquor and Cannabis Control Board officials assessed the situation, Szubski said. The shop has since been reopened.
Leads may be directed to the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department at 509-774-8429.
Commented