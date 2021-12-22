Consolidated Community Credit Union (CCCU), now with a branch in Hood River, released its first-ever Pets Calendar, featuring “stunning, adorable photos from CCCU’s Pet Calendar Photo Contest,” said a press release.
The credit union partnered with Oregon Humane Society (OHS) to judge more than 300 entries based on originality, artistic merit, and technique. They are selling the calendars at CCCU branches as well as their website consolidatedccu.com/petswith 100% of all proceeds going to OHS, helping the non-profit support their adoption, education, and animal rescue programs, said a press release.
CCCU announced the 12 winners and eight honorable mentions in a video filmed live at OHS headquarters, which was posted to social media. The shelter staff helped with the announcement, introduced viewers to the Pet of the Week, Lola, and took viewers on a tour of the cat facilities.
“We were honored to be a part of CCCU’s first pet calendar and look forward to participating again next year. We can’t wait to go pick up our calendars and thank CCCU and their members for the generous support,” said Danielle Works, community outreach coordinator at OHS.
Visit oregonhumane.org for more information.
