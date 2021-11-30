Program to reduce depression in elders, those with disabilities
Registration is now open for the Program to Encourage Active and Rewarding Lives (PEARLS), an evidence based program from the University of Washington designed to reduce depression in elders and people with disabilities through goal setting and social activation.
PEARLS is delivered by a trained coach who meets with the client virtually or by telephone over an 8 week period. The client is empowered to choose the problems he or she would like to discuss, and the coach guides, teaches, and supports the client in developing action plans for behavior change, according to a press release.
PEARLS has three major components:
1. Participants learn about the link between unsolved problems and depression, and to apply a seven-step approach to solving their problems.
2. Participants are encouraged to engage in social and physical activities that most interest them.
3. Participants identify and participate in activities that they enjoy.
This free program is available to eligible participants (age 55 and older) in Oregon and is available in English and Spanish. To learn more or to enroll, call 971-718-6226.
