White Salmon interim City Administrator Paul Koch says he’s enjoyed working with city staff and elected officials since the beginning of his time in service with the city in March and is looking forward to working through many tasks as his contract was recently extended through the end of the year.

Project files neatly organized on his desk, Paul Koch, interim manager of the City of White Salmon, is pleased to continue work for the city through the rest of the year. 

Koch was contracted in March to serve in a temporary role while city officials search for an individual to serve in a permanent role, following former City Manager Pat Munyan’s departure for a position with the City of Goldendale.