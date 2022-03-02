Abby Brandt Whalin joins WAGAP with a commitment to diversity
A new yet familiar face has joined Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) as the director for the Pathways HealthConnect program.
Abby Brandt Whalin recently moved to WAGAP to head the team of Community Health Workers that directly serves community members by helping them find a path to a more healthy life.
“Whalin is a perfect fit for this new role,” said Leslie Naramore, executive director for WAGAP. Originally from the Puget Sound area near Seattle, Whalin grew up in a rural community surrounded by cultural diversity, which stems from a military presence in the region. She was always surrounded by people from different cultures and raised to appreciate people’s unique experiences and backgrounds. Her family’s emphasis on service to others has inspired her career.
While working on a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, Whalin started a career with the Washington State University Extension 4-H program that would span eight years and eventually bring her to the Gorge. After finishing her degree, she came to Carson to lead Skamania County’s program before transitioning to Goldendale to manage Klickitat County’s program.
She loved working with youth, and she thought she wanted to be the fifth-generation teacher in her family but found that she liked working with partners in communities that supported youth. She went back to school online to complete a master’s degree in management and leadership from Western Governors University.
“I loved the people that I got to work with, and I loved the work that I got to do,” Whalin said. “But I was excited for this new opportunity to branch into more direct community services with WAGAP.”
She had interacted with the organization on numerous occasions by participating in childcare advocacy groups, leading youth programs at the Community Youth Center in White Salmon, and serving on the many youth coalitions centering around substance use prevention.
Whalin sees this new role as taking it to the next level. She can support youth, families, and entire communities to improve their health and education, putting the next generation in a better position.
There are five Community Health Workers currently on her team representing a wide variety of backgrounds, and Whalin is looking to add to the mix.
“I have a personal and professional commitment to diversity equity and inclusion work,” she said. “I love working with people and hearing personal stories and celebrating the unique humanness that we all have.
“I think working with people on some of their worst days makes you really appreciate the rest of the days that you have. I just feel privileged that people are willing to call an organization like WAGAP and share when things are really hard because that can be the hardest time to open up about your struggles,” Whalin said. “I am humbled by those conversations. They are a big part of why I enjoy what I do, knowing that we make a big difference for people.”
In addition to Pathways, Whalin oversees two other programs. Care Connect WA helps people isolate themselves and their families when recovering from the COVID-19 virus by providing immediate needs like groceries, supplies, and medicines. The team is also involved in COVID vac-cine education for BIPOC and tribal communities by seeking to provide culturally appropriate outreach.
“The impact and value of a community-based workforce to come alongside and support community members to improve health outcomes is increasingly recognized and affirmed by community and agency partners. In 2022 HealthConnect partner agencies, including WAGAP, across the region will significantly expand the number of CBWs providing community based care coordination through the HealthConnect Pathways program,” said Eric McNair Scott, director of Community & Clinical Linkages for Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health (SWACH). This organization is the primary grant funder for WAGAP’s Pathways program.
WAGAP’s Community Health Workers are geographically spread throughout Klickitat County. Some are dedicated to serving tribal and indigenous community members. Others are bilingual and serve the migrant farmworker population and LatinX population. Her team is growing, and she just added a new member, Pedro Garcia Rodriguez. He is from Hood River and will be working in the White Salmon-Bingen area. Whalin said he has lived all over the Gorge developing great connections, and will be a valuable addition.
“The barriers to health care are very, very real, and every situation is so complex and unique,” Whalin said. She said her team can’t take the same approach with each client. They have to be creative about problem-solving, which is why they need to come from a variety of backgrounds, educations, ages, and life stories.
She credits the Community Health Workers with doing an amazing job of teaching her about different resources and clients’ unique needs and cultural sensitivities.
“They’ve taught me about respect and empowering people to make their own decisions,” she said. “They are such a dedicated, generous group of people. When you’re working with them, you can’t help but be inspired by how much they care about their neighbors.
“It is important to empower them to work with clients and find solutions. My goal is to let them do their good work and support them however they need,” Whalin said of her role as a supervisor. Then she added, “We are stronger together than alone.”
To connect with the Pathways team two phone lines are available: 509-261-1291 (English) and 509-281-2331 (Spanish), or contact Pathways by email at pathways@wagap.org.
