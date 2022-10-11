Are you new to farming or ranching, thinking about becoming a producer or serve this audience in your work? You’re invited to Oregon USDA’s Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know virtual events 2023.
Oregon’s Beginning Farmer Rancher (BFR) Team and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) small farm and organic specialists are offering opportunities to learn more about USDA programs and how they can benefit those new to farming or ranching.
“We had such a positive reception to the initial BFR In the Know events in 2022 we decided to continue for 2023, looking for ways to be more responsive to our beginning farmers and ranchers by changing the times of the sessions,” said Kathy Ferge, Oregon USDA Beginning Farmer Rancher Coordinator. “We want our producers and those entities that serve new producers to know we are truly here to help you be successful in connecting with USDA programming.”
Join the USDA online for this informational virtual event series on the third Tuesday of October, January, April and July.
• Oct. 18, from noon to 2 p.m.
• April 18, from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
• July 18, from noon to 2 p.m.
The upcoming October session will focus on the USDA Risk Management Micro Farm Program and NRCS Programming for 2023. Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Rural Development (RD) will also provide updates. Participants will then have the opportunity to join agency representatives in breakout sessions for agency-specific questions.
The purpose of the In The Know events is to connect beginning farmers with relevant USDA resources. The USDA BFR program offers a variety of farm loan, risk management, disaster assistance and conservation programs to support farmers, including beginning farmers and ranchers. Additionally, a number of these programs have provisions specifically for beginning farmers, including targeted funding for loans and conservation programs, as well as waivers and exemptions.
To learn more about the USDA Beginning Farmer Rancher Program visit Beginning Farmers and Ranchers at Farmers.gov.
