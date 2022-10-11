Are you new to farming or ranching, thinking about becoming a producer or serve this audience in your work? You’re invited to Oregon USDA’s Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know virtual events 2023.

Oregon’s Beginning Farmer Rancher (BFR) Team and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) small farm and organic specialists are offering opportunities to learn more about USDA programs and how they can benefit those new to farming or ranching.