Mt. Hood Railroad lot purchased
In a foreclosure sale, the Mount Hood Capital Investments group came in and bought the lot that housed the Mt. Hood Railroad company.
Spokesperson and Fruit Company CEO Scott Webster said in a statement: “Our foremost priority is to pledge our ongoing full support to the Mt. Hood Railroad, its employees and the many customers it serves in our community.”
The sale was finalized on June 16 at the Hood River Courthhouse.
CCA call to artists: ‘Fever Dream’
Columbia Center for the Arts has announced the call to artists for “Fever Dream: Abstract Interpretations of Dreamscapes and Nightmares,” happening this October. For this show, the focus will be on artwork that is inspired by the artists’ abstract interpretations of their personal dreamscapes and nightmares. Work in all mediums will be accepted including painting, drawing, printmaking, fiber, photography, glass, ceramics, sculpture, and new media.
This show will be curated by Tom Lehmann of Blue Collar Agency in Hood River. Application deadline is Sept. 1. BIPOC, LGBTQ, and people with disabilities encouraged to apply.
For more information on how to apply, visit feverdream.pages.ontraport.net/apply or www.columbiaarts.org/events/october-in-the-gallery.
Original Wasco Co. Courthouse open Saturdays
The Original Wasco County Courthouse is opening on a limited basis as the 2021 tourist season begins. The 1859 building at 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles, welcomes visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday.
Displays include the sheriff’s office, jail cell with its display of handcuffs and leg irons, and the courtroom that served the largest county ever created in the United States.
Masks are required and COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Admission is free to members and $3 per adult. Families are welcome.
