A total of five positions on the Hood River County Transportation District board will be up for election in May.
On the special elections ballot will be four directors each for a four year term and one director for an unexpired two year term.
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination with the elections department of Hood River County; the filing period is Feb. 6 to March 18, at 5 p.m. Filing forms are available at Hood River County Elections Office, from the local District Office or from the Hood River County website at www.co.hood-river.or.us.
Commented