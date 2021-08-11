Meeting canceled
The Port of Klickitat Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Aug. 17 has been canceled.
FISH offers free food boxes
FISH Food Bank is offering free food boxes for kids in August. The boxes are sponsored by FISH and Columbia Gorge Food Bank. Pick-up is at Mid Valley Elementary School at 3686 Davis Drive, Odell, Tuesdays in August from 9-11 a.m.
Families in the Park Aug. 12
This week’s Families in the Park free concert, starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Jackson Park, Hood River, features Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts. The Eyeopeners Lions Club will serve chicken or vegetable fajitas beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts — started as a party gag in 1978 — performs classic hits from the 1950s and 1960s, including Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, the Righteous Brothers, the Mamas and the Papas, Three Dog Night, Jan and Dean, and Rick Nelson. The show will also feature colorful costuming and energetic choreography, according to a press release.
ORE seeks volunteers at Oregon State Fair
Oregon Retired Educators is searching for volunteers to help during the Oregon State Fair Aug. 27 to Sept. 6. Volunteers will “meet and greet” visitors to the 1912 Criterion School, located at the fairgrounds. Volunteers will work in pairs; free parking and admission is available. Those interested should call Carol Greeno at 503-362-6015.
Washington State Bag Ban Oct. 1
Washington’s Plastic Bag Ban was signed into law and effective Jan. 1, but put on hold due to COVID-19. Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that the Bag Ban will go into effect on Oct. 1. The ban is intended to reduce pollution by prohibiting single-use plastic carryout bags and charging a fee for acceptable bags in business establishments, said a Klickitat County Solid Waste press release. “As a consumer, you will want to bring your own bags, and as a business owner, you will want to ensure you know the rules so you are in compliance,” said the release.
Herrera Beutler hosts town hall Aug. 17
Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will hold a live telephone town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Herrera Beutler as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
Live theater in August
Columbia Center for the Arts presents three nights of a staged reading of “The Breath of Life” by David Hare, Aug. 20-22 at CCA.
The Aug. 20 event is a fundraiser for the art center and begins at 5:30 p.m. Performances Aug. 21-22 begin at 6 p.m.
Reservations are recommended to be made early; a limited number of tickets will be offered for each performance. The event is spondored by Tess Barr, owner, Hood Crest Winery. Visit columbiaarts.org for more information.
Moose celebrate Aug. 28
The Dalles — The Dalles Moose Lodge 2075 will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and community block party Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 11p.m.
Join The Dalles Moose Lodge 2075, 212 E. Second St. (Discounts Plus Parking Lot) for a free party. Free food, live music, bounce houses, family games, a beer garden (for purchase), and the family-friendly lodge will be open with pool, darts, games, and their full service menu and bar.
In-Dispute will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. on the main stage. There will have a 50/50 raffle, a raffle for a $500 Fred Meyer Gift Card and a raffle for a $500 Coastal Farm and Ranch gift card.
