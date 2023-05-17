The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce

Travelers heading into The Dalles are now being greeted with new welcome signs at either end of town, thanks to The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays and the Beautification Committee. Both signs were unveiled May 8 in a ceremony led by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. 

THE DALLES — After years of work by The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays and the Beautification Committee, the city officially unveiled two new welcome signs on May 8.

The signs were installed Thursday, May 4, with the Chamber of Commerce hosting a ribbon cutting on the following Monday. One is located on the east side of The Dalles, on Highway 30, and the other is on the west side, at the corner of Highway 30 and River Road.