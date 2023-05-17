THE DALLES — After years of work by The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays and the Beautification Committee, the city officially unveiled two new welcome signs on May 8.
The signs were installed Thursday, May 4, with the Chamber of Commerce hosting a ribbon cutting on the following Monday. One is located on the east side of The Dalles, on Highway 30, and the other is on the west side, at the corner of Highway 30 and River Road.
At the unveiling, Lucille Begay, a lifelong Celilo Village resident and Yakama tribal member, gave the Native American land acknowledgment, honoring both the land and the local tribes.
Mays then spoke, saying that he believed the signs were an important way of welcoming people to The Dalles.
“If you’re a visitor, this sign says ‘we’re proud to live here, we’re glad you’re here, we want you to stay and we want you to come back,’” Mays said.
Mays also gave recognition to the Beautification Committee, City Clerk Izetta Grossman, the city and the community as a whole.
