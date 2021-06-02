HOOD RIVER — A new service, Gorge FarmBasket, offers Columbia Gorge residents an opportunity to purchase locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables, eggs, honey, cured meats, flowers, garlic and more onine. It can then be picked up at one of two locations every week, combined into one convenient order. The service was launched on April 1 and will continue through at least late November each year.
Gorge FarmBasket was founded by Bonnie Cox and Ronny Tannenbaum, farmers from Hood River and Parkdale, respectively. Their goal is to organize offerings from many local farms for the convenience of “one-stop shopping” for fresh locally produced food. New participating farmers continue to come on board, giving customers an even wider variety of products to choose from. Across the growing season, customers will find fresh greens, vegetables, herbs and garlic, pastured eggs, local honey and cured meats. Also available will be in-season fruits including pluots, strawberries, peaches, apples and fresh flowers.
Cox is the owner of Oak Rose Farm in Hood River, and grows tomatoes, many kinds of unusual greens, and other vegetables, said a press release. She is also known in the area for her strawberries. Cox has always loved produce, farmers and farming and honed her organizing skills in the Peace Corps in Bolivia helping local beekeepers set up businesses. This has lent itself well to this new effort with a diverse team of farmers.
Tannenbaum and his wife Ellen have run Nature’s Finest in Parkdale for more than eight years. They grow mostly cool season crops like spinach, broccoli and carrots. He’s also the “logistics nerd” who keeps Gorge FarmBasket’s ordering system running smoothly, said a press release. Tannenbaum’s depth of experience in vegetable production and operations is an important asset to the group.
The team of farmers selling through the Gorge FarmBasket spans the five Gorge counties of Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Skamania, and Klickitat. Many of the farmers have decades, or generations, of experience with their crops and bring their expertise to the shared marketplace. By selling together, each farm gains a new way to reach local customers and to share the specialties from each individual farm, in one convenient FarmBasket.
How does it work?
Go to www.gorgefarmbasket.com, where produce and other products available for the upcoming week are shown. There are no surprises at checkout — prices on all items can be seen on the website — and there is no need to sign up for anything to have a look.
Once you decide to order, set up an account and place your order. There is no money required upfront and no minimum purchase. You can buy only when you want to and you don’t need to make any set number of purchases. There is a $2 service fee added for packing your order.
The two pickup locations are The Rockford Grange in Hood River, and Nature’s Finest Farm in Parkdale. "These farmer-hosted pick-ups are also a great way to meet the farmers and learn more about what’s fresh from the field," said a press release. "The group hopes to eventually expand to other pickup locations including one in Washington."
Ordering can be done from Thursday through Sunday and the pickup takes place the following Wednesday afternoon.
The Gorge FarmBasket follows careful safety procedures in the age of COVID. Pickups are primarily outdoors, the farmer on pickup duty wears a mask (and customers are asked to do likewise) and safe distancing applies. Customers bring their own bag or box to transfer their order from a pre-packed reusable tote. The totes are sanitized each week before they are re-used and are good for the environment with the avoidance of single-use boxes.
"The farmers involved in the Gorge FarmBasket are from the communities of Hood River, Parkdale, White Salmon, Trout Lake and Mosier, providing the best of the local farm offerings in the Columbia Gorge area," said a press release. "Several members of the group are certified organic growers, but all follow best practices for farming including integrated pest management. The eggs come from a licensed egg handler’s operation, the cured meats come from pigs who graze in the pasture, etc., ensuring the best quality for you and your family."
For a full list of the participating farmers, a description of their businesses, and the products available go to the Gorge FarmBasket website, www.gorgefarmbasket.com. Offerings will change from week to week based on growing seasons. The group expects to have fresh, local farm products available for you and your family through at least late fall each year.
