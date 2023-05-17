COOK — Ken Lujan has been selected as the new manager for the Willard National Fish Hatchery. He started his new post April 24.
Lujan is no stranger to the Columbia River Gorge, having a long history working at various facilities within the gorge. From 1996-2017, Lujan worked for the Pacific Region Fish Health Program at the Lower Columbia River Fish Health Lab. During his time there, he worked with hatchery staff from six federal hatcheries to help raise the healthiest fish possible.
Lujan also managed the National Wild Fish Health Survey, working collaboratively with other federal, state, tribal and private partners to examine wild fish populations for the presence of fish pathogens in the Pacific Northwest.
Since 2017, Lujan has been working at Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery as the assistant hatchery manager. He also just kicked off his first National Conservation Training Center session, located in West Virginia, as a member of the 42nd Stepping Up to Leadership cohort. This valuable, year-long leadership training is a select group of Service employees learning essential skills to be future leaders.
Lujan is originally from El Paso, Texas. When not working, he’s usually working around the house and spending quality time with his wife Mary, his daughter, and their two dogs, Rosie and Rocky.
Cheri Anderson is an information and education specialist with the Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery Complex.
