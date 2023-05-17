Ken Lujan

Ken Lujan has been named the Willard National Fish Hatchery manager.

 Contributed photo

COOK — Ken Lujan has been selected as the new manager for the Willard National Fish Hatchery. He started his new post April 24.

Lujan is no stranger to the Columbia River Gorge, having a long history working at various facilities within the gorge. From 1996-2017, Lujan worked for the Pacific Region Fish Health Program at the Lower Columbia River Fish Health Lab. During his time there, he worked with hatchery staff from six federal hatcheries to help raise the healthiest fish possible.