Managers of a Twin Creeks Timber 146-acre parcel on Little Mountain in Trout Lake presented their proposal for a clear-cut and selective thinning on the land, located near the southern approach into town, during the March 7 meeting of the Trout Lake Community Council.
The parcel is part of the former SDS Lumber Company lands in Klickitat and Hood River counties sold to a consortium including Twin Creeks Timber in Fall 2021.
Jon Cole, who oversees the former SDS land as a manager for Green Diamond Timber Company, and Emily Paxson, a forester for Green Diamond, presented their plans for the harvest.
The proposal to clear cut 106 acres of Little Diamond, and thin the remainder of the 160-acre parcel, was approved by the Washington Department of Natural Resources in September 2022, and is valid through September 2025.
Cole said harvest is planned to occur this year, but is dependent on weather conditions.
The land was purchased by SDS in 1967, and most recently harvested by thinning, especially in the north end around 1997. Residential development occurred in recent years in the north end as well, he said.
Paxson, who grew up in Trout Lake, told community members that the harvest areas were selected based on timber types and age. Five trees per acre of clear cut will be preserved during the harvest process. Two are required by the state for wildlife retention, and three additional trees will be preserved to comply with a safe harbor agreement between the land managers and the state for the preservation of northern spotted owls, she said.
Bigger pockets are planned for clearing because of root rot in certain pockets of the trees, she said.
The tress to be replanted there would come from a local seed orchard managed by Greed Diamond that works to propagate trees with genetics strains local to the Mid-Columbia area.
Cole said the time from planting to harvest based on Green Diamond’s practices can range from less than 60 years to around 75 years, depending on the productivity of the land.
Kathy Keller Jones, Trout Lake community member, called Little Mountain the “jewel in the middle of Trout Lake.” It’s a favorite spot for bike riders, and is a place where wildlife tend to graze, residents said.
“We should protect it in some way so that it wouldn’t be clear cut that whole mountain,” Jones said.
Paxson said the proposal was thoroughly planned because of its close proximity to development. Neighbors expressed concern that their animals could be affected by herbicides, and would limit the ability to recreate in the area and would impact its natural beauty.
Cole responded that while Green Diamond applies herbicides both by helicopter and by hand, said that in this instance the company would employ hand crews to apply herbicides to take caution working near residential areas.
Jan Nelson, whose property borders the parcel in question, told the representatives of Green Diamond that she was concerned for the safety of her horses and dogs because of the pesticides that would be sprayed during the clear cutting process
Another community member, Bob Davidson, expressed concern that Little Mountain Road, which surrounds the area, could be vulnerable to surface runoff due to the harvesting.
Residents voiced concern but were unclear in what they were seeking action on by the community council, who asked that they put together a list of options that could be on the table.
Community members, whom many expressed that they wanted to work in cooperation with the timber company, said that they could seek a delay on harvesting by written letter to Green Diamond or to seek a conservation easement, which would have to be done in partnership with the property owner..
The council ultimately concluded that any decision on their part would be made in later meetings.
Daina Bambe, chair of the council, said that she supports the work of foresters, having been a forester herself during her career.
“Conservation education is a great idea. Trees live, trees die, and things that cause trees to die, such as a failure to do something in that area, elevates risk,” she said.
