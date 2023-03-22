Twin Creeks Timber

Jon Cole, area manager for Green Diamond Resource Company, points to a map showing land owned and operated by the timber company. 

 Jacob Bertram photo

Managers of a Twin Creeks Timber 146-acre parcel on Little Mountain in Trout Lake presented their proposal for a clear-cut and selective thinning on the land, located near the southern approach into town, during the March 7 meeting of the Trout Lake Community Council.

The parcel is part of the former SDS Lumber Company lands in Klickitat and Hood River counties sold to a consortium including Twin Creeks Timber in Fall 2021.

Twin Creeks Timber

Resident Kathy Keller Jones expressed concern over the proposal.