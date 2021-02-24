Naked Winery, headquartered in Hood River, announced last week that it has changed its name to Evoke Winery.
Operating as Naked Wines, LLC since 2005, the company navigated years of legal and marketplace confusion with the online wine club NakedWines.com. In order to avoid additional confusion, owner Peter Steinfeld made the decision to enter into a trademark purchase agreement with NakedWines.com at the end of last year, according to a press release.
“The name is the only thing that is changing. We still have the same ownership, same staff, and same fun labels,” Steinfeld said.
For some, Steinfeld said, the retiring of the “Naked Winery” name may seem like the end of an era, but he assures customers and fans that the new name is a continuation of a business that has simply evolved.
“Now, we get to evoke the same feelings, same sentiment, and same memories we’ve always shared with our fans — but now without the confusion,” he said.
Naked Winery, now Evoke Winery, made its splash by bringing humor and relatability to the wine world. The winery is known for its provocative labels and playful approach to marketing. In addition to its primary line of wines, they also make Outdoor Vino, adventure-ready wine that comes in flexible, plastic bottles, and Oh! Orgasmic wines, premium red varietals and blends.
Evoke Winery has three tasting rooms in Oregon (Hood River, Bend and Seaside) and plans to open a fourth in Vancouver, Wash., later this year. Its winemaking facility and flagship tasting room is in Hood River.
