Gorge Grown Food Network’s Mobile Farmers Market runs through October, making stops in Hood River, Moro, Maupin, The Dalles, Cascade Locks, Carson and Lyle. The full schedule can be found at gorgegrown.com/mobilemarket.
The mobile market accepts SNAP and provides up to a $20 SNAP match at stops in Oregon and $40 at stops in Washington. The market also accepts Oregon FDNP WIC/Senior Checks and provides a 25% discount to anyone who needs help paying for food; proof of need is not required. Stop by the Mobile Farmers Market for more information.
