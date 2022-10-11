Mobile Farmers Market.JPG

Kiara Kashuba, food access coordinator for the Gorge Grown Food Network, and customer Ginger Crowley standing in front of the Mobile Farmer’s Market near Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles in this file photo from 2019.

 Photo by Gabriel Bravo

Gorge Grown Food Network’s Mobile Farmers Market runs through October, making stops in Hood River, Moro, Maupin, The Dalles, Cascade Locks, Carson and Lyle. The full schedule can be found at gorgegrown.com/mobilemarket.

The mobile market accepts SNAP and provides up to a $20 SNAP match at stops in Oregon and $40 at stops in Washington. The market also accepts Oregon FDNP WIC/Senior Checks and provides a 25% discount to anyone who needs help paying for food; proof of need is not required. Stop by the Mobile Farmers Market for more information.