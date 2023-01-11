Somos Uno
Somos Uno

Due to COVID and other viruses, Somos Uno has planned the annual Gorge Martin Luther King Jr. event entirely on Radio Tierra this year.

From 9-10 a.m. on Jan. 16, Attorney MariRuth Petzing will host an “Ask a Lawyer” workshop. “Bring your questions about immigration, work, housing or any other legal issues for general legal advice during this call-in program,” said a press release. The program will be in Spanish, and call-ins will be received at 541-645-5159.