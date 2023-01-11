Due to COVID and other viruses, Somos Uno has planned the annual Gorge Martin Luther King Jr. event entirely on Radio Tierra this year.
From 9-10 a.m. on Jan. 16, Attorney MariRuth Petzing will host an “Ask a Lawyer” workshop. “Bring your questions about immigration, work, housing or any other legal issues for general legal advice during this call-in program,” said a press release. The program will be in Spanish, and call-ins will be received at 541-645-5159.
The program will begin with a testimony from an immigrant member of the community, said the press release.
Then, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., a community celebration will be held. Tune in to hear stories and commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. “We will present testimonies from two community members and we invite anyone interested to share their stories or experiences with justice or injustice in our community,” said a press release. Call the number above to share your story during the program, or share your story beforehand with Graciela Gomez at 971-322-8927.
Radio Tierra can be found at 95.1 FM in Hood River, 95.9 FM in Stevenson, 96.7 FM in Carson, 107.1 in Parkdale, and 107.7 in The Dalles. All are invited.
To learn more or to help, contact Bridget Naylor-Komyatte at 303-489-4222.
