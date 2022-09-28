For the second consecutive year, Columbia Gorge Community College will participate in the Metallica Scholars program, receiving $50,000 to help transform the future of Mid-Columbia students. Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation matched the award to offer $100,000 in scholarships for students enrolled in career-technology training. Funds are also used to purchase toolkits for students in construction trades and advanced manufacturing.
Funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) foundation and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the Metallica Scholars Initiative directly supports students while elevating the importance of career and technical education.
Metallica continues to use its global platform to speak out on the dignity of professional trades and community colleges that prepare students, said a CGCC press release.
Since establishing the Metallica Scholars Initiative in 2019, AWMH has been working with AACC to foster career and technical education across the United States. Having grown from a concept to a thriving strategy for students entering a traditional trade or other applied learning program, Metallica Scholars Initiative has a proven, measurable impact, said the press release. This year AWMH will add 10 more colleges, investing $1.8 million.
“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople,” said Pete Delgrosso, AWMH executive director. “With the addition of the 2022-23 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach more than 2,000 students in 32 community colleges across 27 states.”
Job and wage growth drives the Metallica Scholars Initiative. On average, students who complete their studies see new job opportunities and up to three-fold potential salary gain.
“The Metallica Scholars program offers a crucial financial bridge to skills training at Columbia Gorge Community College,” said Wendy Patton, executive director of the CGCC Foundation. “Not only do students receive essential scholarship support, but they even emerge from our programs literally with the toolkits they’ll use on the job. They’re prepared in every way, thanks to Metallica Scholars and our dynamic instructors at CGCC.”
“The Metallica Scholars program has proven to provide significant resources for students learning the skills needed for today’s workforce,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO. “We are honored to partner with All Within My Hands Foundation to continue to expand this opportunity for community colleges and their students.”
Established by the members and management of Metallica in 2017 as a means to invest in the people and places that have supported the band, AWMH is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All AWMH expenses are covered by the band, board, and special friends so that all donations go to direct support. All Within My Hands is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization.
AACC is the voice of the nation’s community colleges. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC’s nearly 1,100-member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers and family-supporting wages.
