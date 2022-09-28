For the second consecutive year, Columbia Gorge Community College will participate in the Metallica Scholars program, receiving $50,000 to help transform the future of Mid-Columbia students. Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation matched the award to offer $100,000 in scholarships for students enrolled in career-technology training. Funds are also used to purchase toolkits for students in construction trades and advanced manufacturing.

Funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) foundation and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the Metallica Scholars Initiative directly supports students while elevating the importance of career and technical education.