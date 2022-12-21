HOOD RIVER — This Thanksgiving, Local Rhoots Owner Sam Rodgers collaborated with other restaurants and community organizations to package warm meals for underprivileged families in the Columbia River Gorge. In collaboration with The Next Door, Local Rhoots prepared more than 300 meals that would eventually be delivered to different Native American communities throughout the Gorge, on both the Oregon and Washington side. Dawn Lemieux is the Youth Services Native support supervisor at The Next Door and said meals go to families from Goldendale to Cascade Locks.

Local Rhoots Owner Sam Rodgers

“I facilitate with support from community partners that service agencies, whether it’s health, self sufficiency, other nonprofits or volunteers to meet and collaborate on health inequities here in the Columbia River Gorge,” said Lemieux.