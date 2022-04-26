Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) has opened the process to nominate applicants for a high-tech representative on its Board of Directors. The board meets once per quarter on the third Thursday of March, June, September, and December. Applicants must work in the high-tech sector in the MCEDD region. The MCEDD region consists of Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties. All positions are non-paid positions.
MCEDD is governed by a 21-member board representing its members and the key economic interests in the region. MCEDD Interest forms are available electronically at www.mcedd.org/about-mid-columbia-economic-development-district/jobs-and-volunteer, or at the MCEDD offices at 802 Chenowith Loop Road in The Dalles.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 for consideration of appointment.
All interest forms will be reviewed and provided to the MCEDD Board of Directors for appointment.
Private sector position appointments are made for a one-year period each September. For more information, contact MCEDD at 541-296-2266 or email jessica@mcedd.org.
MCEDD promotes the creation of family-wage jobs, the diversification of the economic base, and the growth, development and retention of business and industry, according to a press release.
