March 18 is the last day for candidates to file for office, or withdraw their names, for special districts elections being held in Oregon on May 18.
Candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy (Form SEL 190) at their county Elections Office and pay a $10 filing fee or a file a Declaration of Candidacy (Form SEL 190) and file a Petition for Nomination (Form SEL 121) with 25 signatures of active registered voters in the district with the elections department of Hood River County. Candidate filing forms can be submitted by mail, fax, or as a scanned attachment to an email to elections@co.hood-river.or.us
The Wasco County elections office will be open until 5 p.m. to accept filings. It is also the last day for someone who has filed to withdraw.
Positions are open on water, port, parks, school, fire and other districts throughout Wasco County.
The open positions and filing information (including who has already filed to be on the ballot) are available on the Wasco County Current Elections page. People can also call the office at 541-506-2530 for assistance.
The filing period is from Feb. 6 to March 18 at 5 p.m. Post marks do not count. The $10 filing fee can be paid by dropping off or mailing a check to Hood River County Elections, 601 State St, Hood River, OR 97031 or paying online. There is a 3 percent convenience fee for paying online.
County officials recommend collecting at least 10 percent more signatures than are required for your nominating petition.
Elections offices are currently only available by appointment, in Hood River County. Call 541-386-1442 to make an appointment, or if you have any questions.
In Hood River, candidates who have filed since March 8 are:
Port of Hood River, Position 2: Heather Gehring
Wy’east Fire District: Craig Mallon
Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District: Nan Noteboom (incumbent)
Odell Sanitary District: Robert Duddles (incumbent) and James Jans
