One of the bedrooms columnist Caprice Lawless prepared for a lodger in her home.

To become part of the housing-crisis solution, start small. Rent just one spare bedroom to just one person. You’ll start small with six big steps, however.

Some of this may feel overwhelming and stressful. All of it is new and so it is a lot of work. Ban the word “just” from your thinking about this detailed process, as in, “Oh, I’m just renting out a room to a person now.” What you are about to take on is an enormous, life-changing challenge that at times will make you dig deep into your reserves of money, patience, tolerance, and insight. The education this process provides, however, is invaluable. To rent rooms in your house to other workers puts you on the frontline of the massive demographic, economic, and social changes that run through every part of American life right now.

