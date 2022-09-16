The suspect in a shooting in The Dalles last week was arrested in the Goldendale area Thursday, Sept. 15, according to a press release from the City of The Dalles police department.
Deputies from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested 30-year-old David J. “DJ” Wentworth near Goldendale on Oregon State Parole Board warrants for violating parole. Wentworth is a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of a male adult on W. Second Street The Dalles.
City of The Dalles police detectives and the Wasco County District Attorney collaborated in issuing and serving an arrest warrant on Wentworth for the following charges:
• Attempted Murder, a Class A felony
• Assault 1, a Class A felony
• Assault 2, a class B felony
• Assault 2 with a Weapon, a Class B felony
• Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class C felony
• Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Discharge, a Class C felony
• Felon in Possession of a Weapon, a Class C felony
Charges are often modified during the legal process. Bail was set at $500,000. Wentworth is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The City of The Dalles Police collaborated with KCSO, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department and the Wasco County DA’s office, Wasco County Parole and Probation as well as the Oregon State Police.
Anyone with information pertaining to this ongoing case is encouraged to contact the City of The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.