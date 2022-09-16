The suspect in a shooting in The Dalles last week was arrested in the Goldendale area Thursday, Sept. 15, according to a press release from the City of The Dalles police department.

Deputies from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested 30-year-old David J. “DJ” Wentworth near Goldendale on Oregon State Parole Board warrants for violating parole. Wentworth is a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of a male adult on W. Second Street The Dalles.  