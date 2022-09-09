Northern Wasco County PUD warns of possible power shutoff
Current forecasts show dangerous wildfire conditions and high, gusty winds Friday through Saturday afternoon, according to an announcement on the Northern Wasco County PUD Facebook page.
Northern Wasco County PUD warns of possible power shutoff
Current forecasts show dangerous wildfire conditions and high, gusty winds Friday through Saturday afternoon, according to an announcement on the Northern Wasco County PUD Facebook page.
There is the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs during this time, the release stated. "We will be closely monitoring the situation, and if a PSPS becomes necessary we will provide as much notice as we can."
There is also the potential for a public safety shutdown by the Bonneville Power Administration, which is monitoring their transmission lines. Local PUD officials will provide as much notice as possible once they are notified by BPA.
The best time to prepare is now. Check that your outage kit is stocked and ready. Things to include are:
• Flashlights or headlamps
• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio, fans
• Extra batteries
• Car chargers for cell phones and electronic devices
• Bottled water for people and animals (if you rely on electricity to pump water)
• Frozen cold packs or water frozen in bags or plastic bottles (keep ready in your freezer)
Hood River County trails closed Friday
In Hood River County, due to increased fire danger ALL County Forest trails will be closed to motorized (combustion engines) use effective 8 a.m. Friday, September 9 until further notice.
