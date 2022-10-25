Heather Jobe, who is running for the position of Klickitat County Auditor in the Nov. 8 election, stepped down from her position as chief deputy auditor earlier this month.
“The reasons behind my resignation are many and have been brewing for quite some time — this was not a decision I made lightly,” Jobe said in an announcement.
She added that she has recently been employed by the City of Toppenish as their administrative services director.
Pressed on the reasoning for her departure, Jobe said she would not elaborate further, but added that she believes the problems she had been facing at the office would not impact her role as auditor, if elected.
“The dynamic of the office changes come the first (day) of the year. That’s not to say there won’t ever be problems, no workplace is without them, but the issues surrounding my resignation will be resolved,” she said.
Jobe’s supervisor, Auditor Brenda Sorenson, is retiring at the end of the year.
Jobe said she notified Sorenson of her decision to resign four weeks in advance.
In an Oct. 22 announcement on her campaign Facebook page, Jobe said she respects her supervisor, and that it is difficult to criticize her publicly, but that she has different ideas for the direction of the office — namely, she said the office is eligible for a third licensing computer and would try and obtain one; as well, she said she would digitize records.
“The office has solid bones, the people employed there care about doing a good job and they care about the citizens of Klickitat County. They simply need additional or better tools, I hope to provide them with those tools,” Jobe said.
Jobe said she is still running for office and would take the oath of office if elected.
She is competing for the office against JoAnne Enyeart Chambers, who is running on a platform of extending services to the west end of the county, making services such as licensing more efficient, and using her fraud investigatory background to routinely review voter rolls.
