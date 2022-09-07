WHITE SALMON — White Salmon City Councilors will be considering a proposal to allow the mayor to declare a water emergency and implement mandatory conservation measures at this Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The proposed amendments to the municipal code on water conservation would grant the mayor the authority to declare various stages of water emergencies and implement conservation measures based on the severity of a given emergency.
A “Stage I” emergency, the least severe form of emergency, could be declared if a water shortage is anticipated but not immediate. City officials would be charged with informing the public through news releases and other methods of communication the importance of water conservation.
In a situation when a water shortage exists “such that water supplies are impacted and water demand must be reduced,” a “Stage II” emergency could be declared, which would result in mandatory conservation measures. The irrigation of lawns and gardens would be restricted to the hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If using a timer system, irrigation can occur from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In a “Stage III” emergency, which could occur when a water shortage critically impacts water supplies, irrigation would be limited from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and for timer systems, from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Vehicle washing would be limited to commercial and industrial sites for maintenance purposes, and licensed car washes would be able to continue operation.
Orchard irrigation, driveway and sidewalk flushing, and filling of swimming pools would also be prohibited in a Stage III emergency.
In a Stage IV emergency, which could occur when maximum flow reduction is immediately required, all the above rules would apply; as well, water consumption would be permitted for essential indoor purposes only.
In a Stage V maximum emergency, which could occur when a significant or complete amount of water is lost, all indoor and outdoor water usage would be prohibited.
The proposed ordinance allows for variances that would be determined by the mayor and would include an appeal process.
Initial violation of the code could result in a fine, and further violations could result in misdemeanor charges.
The proposal comes amid two recent water shortage notices from the city of White Salmon in the past several weeks. Citizens were asked to reduce water consumption for up to 24 hours in one circumstance that occurred in June. Mayor Marla Keethler said a generator outage which caused a water shortage last month prompted city officials to review the current code and found it does not address how the city should react in emergency situations.
Keethler clarified that the proposed code will describe how to conserve water in emergency situations and does not address long-term conservation goals that would be outlined the city’s 10-year water system plan, which will be released later this fall.
“Getting this code in place will provide more clarity and allow us to respond with more assuredness that the measures we are taking are what anyone across the city hall staff would implement,” Keethler said.
Also on the docket for Wednesday’s council meeting is a proposed ordinance taking aim at abandoned cars parked on city streets. It would double the fine of various parking infractions, and codify a standard that vehicles in an inoperable condition, vehicles with missing or expired tags, or those that are clearly abandoned will be towed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.