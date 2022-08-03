Firefighters responded to a brush fire along Mill Creek just west of downtown The Dalles Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, 2022. The nearby swimming pool was evacuated during the fire, which was quickly contained by crews from Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Oregon Department of Forestry, Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area and others. Heavy smoke drifted through neighborhoods east of the fire.
Recommended for you
- State of Washington Social Service Specialist Positions - Stevenson Office
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- PUBLIC HEALTH NURSE Public
- HELP NEEDED CREATING FIRE
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH
- Special Education Teacher - Goldendale High School
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- DENTAL ASSISTANT Want to
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- Secondary Teacher Sought
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Evacuation orders set for Tygh Valley area due to wildfire
- Death notices and service announcements, Aug. 3, 2022
- Cherry harvest proves a success despite weather challenges
- Watch live July 29 2pm: Oregon Gubernatorial Debate
- Obituary: Paul Niemuth
- Death notices and service announcements, July 27, 2022
- Five structures burn at The Dalles boat basin
- Livestock auction sees sad endings, new beginnings (includes photo gallery)
- ‘American Pickers’ to film in Ore., Wash.
- Obituary: Michael Filbin
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Miller Road (Dodge) fire grows over 10,000 acres
- Brush fire contained along Mill Creek, The Dalles
- Wasco county approves funding for Civic celebration
- Preliminary election results from Klickitat County
- This week in history: Aug. 3, 2022
- Columbia Gorge Safe Kids Coalition works to prevent drownings
- The City Council: A fictional narrative of rural life in the American West: Episode 193: Folksy Hyperbole
- Hood River Lions complete projects at Jackson Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.