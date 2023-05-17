David Anderson, local youth mentor of the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America, was presented the Silver Beaver volunteerism award on May 1 at a special recognition ceremony in his honor.
“The Silver Beaver Award is the top award that a local Boy Scout council can bestow upon a volunteer mentor,” said a press release from Boy Scouts of America. “Recipients are selected by confidential nominations of adult peers, and only one award may be presented for every 60 troops, making it a prominent honor.”
Anderson is an aerospace engineer in White Salmon. By trade, he works for an unmanned aircraft manufacturing company, Insitu Inc. He is responsible for bringing new capabilities to their platforms which includes a good deal of travel. Anderson still finds time for Scouting of course. He has been active with the Scouts for 16 years and serves in many positions within the Mid-Columbia District as well as Troop 282.
Since 2012 he has been the troop’s assistant scoutmaster. He was assistant scout master for the 2019 troop’s trip to the world jamboree. “He takes great pride in guiding new Eagle Scouts even between travels for work,” said the press release. “There is no place on Earth that Dave won’t stop to make time for his Scouts.”
Anderson provides guidance in an official capacity as an Eagle Advancement chair and as his district’s Advancement Chair.
“It should be no surprise that Dave, along with his sons, provides cheerful service with the Order of the Arrow as well as attending both local and national events,” said the press release.
In his free time, Anderson is active with his church, where he serves as Senior Warden for St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
He also provides interviews for area students applying to MIT, his Alma mater. He lends his voice not only to those he serves but also to the local Voci choir too — where he shares a passion for singing.
