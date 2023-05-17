David Anderson, local youth mentor of the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America, was presented the Silver Beaver volunteerism award on May 1 at a special recognition ceremony in his honor.

“The Silver Beaver Award is the top award that a local Boy Scout council can bestow upon a volunteer mentor,” said a press release from Boy Scouts of America. “Recipients are selected by confidential nominations of adult peers, and only one award may be presented for every 60 troops, making it a prominent honor.”