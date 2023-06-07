Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BINGEN — KeAndra Erickson is a beacon of light in Goldendale. As the Housing Department Coordinator for Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), she leads a team that helps people struggling with housing insecurity and homelessness find solutions.
But like many young people, returning to her small rural community in Goldendale after college graduation in 2019 was not part of Erickson’s original plan. She had left for Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman and envisioned a life as a forensic psychologist in a big city. Her plan was to use her two bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and psychology.
So, what drew Erickson back? Unexpected opportunity.
Since age 2, she grew up in the Goldendale area. During her time at Klickitat High School, she met Nathen, her future husband. He became her best friend and life partner. After college, Nathen was offered a job in the Public Works Department in Klickitat County and decided to accept. This reopened the door to returning home.
Erickson graduated from WSU in 2019 and was transitioning into the workforce, taking seasonal jobs. She was looking for her own opportunities to use her degrees in a professional capacity. Then, in early 2020, COVID-19 hit.
Like so many other Americans, Erickson found herself unemployed and coping with the pandemic. She was fortunate to have the support of Nathen and her family, so she continued forward to find her calling. Her calling found her at WAGAP.
Community Action Agencies, like WAGAP, were tremendously busy during the pandemic assisting individuals and families to stay in their homes despite job losses and declines in income. Keeping communities strong was a team effort of food banks, housing and energy assistance departments, and so many other programs that helped people with physical and mental well-being.
Erickson first saw a position available locally in a youth prevention program. She thought she might be a good fit and applied. She went through a couple of interviews. The position was filled by another candidate, but she was asked to apply for the Housing Department. She said she jumped at the chance to be part of an organization that helped people.
“I grew up with a mom who served on the police force,” Erickson said. “Community service was part of my family’s core values.”
Now, as the Goldendale Housing Department coordinator, her team helps those who struggle with housing insecurity. She explained how the team helps people get back on their feet in all types of situations by assisting them in finding housing or staying in their current homes. People who need help might be between jobs, seasonal workers, have experienced domestic violence or a sudden change of circumstances, or be chronically homeless.
“What our agency offers is incredibly helpful,” Erickson said. She takes pride in her team and their ability to tailor assistance to each individual. They pull together resources from other WAGAP departments and other agencies in the community.
When a client comes in or is referred, the housing team walks them through a coordinated assessment process and gives them a chance to just talk about their situation and needs. Erickson says this helps them build trust and provide better services.
“The teamwork between programs at WAGAP is great,” she said. “People don’t often realize that all of our offices are connected. But our team is good at communicating with other offices, so people don’t get missed in the cracks.”
She shared a success story of a homeless client who received temporary housing and was connected with WorkSource, which helped him find employment. He was able to save up and eventually travel to where he wanted to go. But before leaving town, he stopped by the office to say thank you to the team. “It is so great seeing how our efforts make a difference,” Erickson said.
Since her dream of becoming a forensic psychologist took a turn into community action, Erickson used to wonder if her education was worth the time and cost. But now she has no doubt it has all come together.
She is glad to have an understanding of the legal system. Working with tenant/landlord relationships is a big part of her job as the team sources places for people to live. And having studied psychology has helped her to understand reactions and underlying issues when she meets clients.
“It’s a judgment-free zone,” Erickson said. “Stuff happens. Everyone needs help once in a while.” She said she gets job satisfaction by listening and helping people through their issues. And she says her team is dedicated to making life better for community members in need.
“KeAndra’s personality brings sunshine into each endeavor she pursues,” said Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, WA-District 14, who has seen Erickson grow up in Goldendale. Erickson used to work summers at Mosbrucker’s family business as a desk clerk at a local hotel. Mosbrucker added, “I admire her professionalism, drive for excellence and sincere loving concern for people.”
Erickson invites anyone struggling with issues of poverty or finding themselves in challenging situations to reach out. Whether a person is looking for assistance with housing, food security, or another area that keeps them from thriving, her team will listen and help refer them to an appropriate WAGAP office or partner agency.
WAGAP’s main office can be reached by phone at 509-493-2662. The Goldendale Housing Department is located at 150 West Main Street Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached by phone at 509-773-6834.
