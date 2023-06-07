B1 KeAndra Erickson 2.jpg

KeAndra Erickson outside of the WAGAP office at 150 W. Main Street in Goldendale.

 Kristi Packer photo

BINGEN — KeAndra Erickson is a beacon of light in Goldendale. As the Housing Department Coordinator for Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), she leads a team that helps people struggling with housing insecurity and homelessness find solutions.

But like many young people, returning to her small rural community in Goldendale after college graduation in 2019 was not part of Erickson’s original plan. She had left for Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman and envisioned a life as a forensic psychologist in a big city. Her plan was to use her two bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and psychology.

Mr & Mrs Erickson

The Ericksons: Nathen and KeAndra Erickson have been best friends since high school and officially tied the knot in September 2022.
B1 KeAndra Erickson 1.jpg

KeAndra Erickson prepares for a day of service helping people struggling with housing instability in Goldendale.