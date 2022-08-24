Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hood River County Library District staff visits Odell every Saturday to offer services and a snack. Pictured here from the Aug. 13 visit are Juan, Cande, Nayeli, Francisco, Jose, Ivan, Adilene, Sofia, Carlitos and Juanito.
The Hood River County Library District is offering outreach services in the community of Odell this summer.
Library staff are visiting the Odell Mobile Home park on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon to provide library services to more than 58 families, thanks to funding provided by Friends of the Library, The Library Foundation, and the state library.
Library staff drive their cars and go door-to-door offering children a selection of books, a craft bag, and a burrito/snack, said a press release.
