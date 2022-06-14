Part II
Read Part I HERE.
The United Nations adopted June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in 2011, after it was initially observed in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse. It is a day to reflect on our seniors and be proactive about their care when they can no longer care for themselves.
It is essential that seniors have the ability to maintain basic daily necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, medical care or to manage financial affairs. If they cannot, then a caregiver may be needed.
Self-neglect is one type of abuse that often goes unrecognized. It is an “inability, due to physical or mental impairment or diminished capacity, to perform essential self-care,” as defined by the 2010 Elder Justice Act.
Although elder self-neglect doesn’t involve a third-party perpetrator, it’s still considered a form of elder abuse that raises serious health and safety concerns. In fact, most reported cases of elder abuse involve elder self-neglect.
Typical signs and symptoms of elder self-neglect include:
• Unsanitary living conditions (foul odors, animal or insect infestations, piles of trash)
• Unsafe living conditions (inadequate plumbing, heating/air, ventilation, home in disrepair)
• Lack of food in the residence
• Inadequate or unclean clothing (soiled, improper dress for weather/conditions)
• Lack of needed medical aids (hearing aids, glasses, dentures)
• Unpaid bills
• Poor personal hygiene (dirty nails and skin, matted or lice-infested hair, presence of feces or urine)
• Bedsores or skin rashes
• Untreated infections or unattended injuries
• Dehydration or malnutrition
• Weight loss
• Inadequate or inconsistent sleep
If you suspect a case of elder self-neglect, contact your local Adult Protective Services office for further guidance. Their offices provide social services to abused, neglected, or exploited elders or adults with certain disabilities.
•••
It can be easy to overlook some of these signs, and this month, and the annual day of recognition, reminds us how important it is to look out for elders and vulnerable adults in our communities.
Respect, compassion, and attention are what our seniors deserve every day of the year. If you see something of concern, but are unsure how to respond, contact Adult Protective Services at 1-877-734-6277.
If you have a loved one or friend living in a care facility like a nursing home, adult family home, or assisted living, or if they are receiving any supportive living services at home, report any abuse or neglect you suspect by calling 1-800-562-6078.
If you suspect financial abuse or exploitation, notify the vulnerable person’s local banking institution and law enforcement or call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833–FRAUD–11 or FINRA Securities Helpline for seniors at 844-57-HELPS (844-574-3577).
For other information, contact Klickitat County Senior Services: at 509-773-3757 or 509-493-3068.
Don’t be a bystander. If you see something, say something. Even if you just suspect abuse, report it. Call local law enforcement and Adult Protective Services. If you need help, contact Programs for Peaceful Living for assistance at 509-773-6100 or 509-493-2662.
Commented