Skamania County Knuckle Busters Association, 610 Cascade Drive, North Bonneville, is currently seeking teens and adults ages 14 and over who want to learn how to repair autos and trucks in its 2,000 square feet Technical Center. Parents must attend the first session with 14–18-year-olds.
“We have many projects work on that will give you great mechanical experience,” said a press release.
Skamania County Knuckle Busters is a 501c3 nonprofit providing educational opportunities to teens and adults. There is no charge to participate. Parents are encouraged to get involved. To schedule shop time, call 971-361-8989. Knuckle Busters is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
