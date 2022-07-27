Kids Bike Giveaway 2022

Caseworker Timber of The Next Door receives two bikes for students of Klahre House Alternative School, which provides educational instruction and treatment services for youth in foster care. Left to right are Timber, Isabelle Zaik, community outreach coordinator of evo Hood River, and Cindy Walbridge, volunteer and co-coordinator of the Kids Bike Giveaway. 

 Photo courtesy Jackie Kramer/Thrive Hood River

Thrive Hood River held its third annual Kids Bike Giveaway throughout June and July. Along with community partners evo and Mt. View Cycles, the group delivered 11 bikes to local kids in Hood River County.

“In line with their work advocating for safe, people-centered streets and alternative transportation, Thrive began hosting the giveaway at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to give back to their community, and help get kids on bikes,” said Jackie Kramer, Thrive director of operations and outreach.

Kids Bike Giveaway 2022

Kids Bike Giveaway 2022 recipients Dylan, 9, and Diego, 5.
Kids Bike Giveaway 2022

Kids Bike Giveaway 2022 recipients Noely, 14 and Fernando 9.
Kids Bike Giveaway 2022

Kids Bike Giveaway 2022 recipients Kenneth, 6, and Elena, 5.