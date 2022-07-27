Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Caseworker Timber of The Next Door receives two bikes for students of Klahre House Alternative School, which provides educational instruction and treatment services for youth in foster care. Left to right are Timber, Isabelle Zaik, community outreach coordinator of evo Hood River, and Cindy Walbridge, volunteer and co-coordinator of the Kids Bike Giveaway.
Thrive Hood River held its third annual Kids Bike Giveaway throughout June and July. Along with community partners evo and Mt. View Cycles, the group delivered 11 bikes to local kids in Hood River County.
“In line with their work advocating for safe, people-centered streets and alternative transportation, Thrive began hosting the giveaway at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to give back to their community, and help get kids on bikes,” said Jackie Kramer, Thrive director of operations and outreach.
This year, they partnered with The Next Door’s Klahre House Alternative School and Hood River County School District’s Migrant Education Program to find kids in need of bikes, Kramer said. “It truly took the whole community to get everything they need to ride safely,” she added. “With the help of a generous local community, a Walmart grant, donations, and a discount from Mt. View Cycles, Thrive was able to buy nine bikes for students in the Migrant Education Program.”
Additionally, evo Hood River donated bikes and locks to Klare House Alternative School for two new students in need of bikes; Providence Hood River provided all of the helmets, and Bikes for Kids Coordinator Cindy Walbridge, along with Judie Hanel, purchased the remaining locks.
Walbridge and Kramer said they’ll be back in 2023. “We’ll be looking for appropriate grants, but donations from our locals make this a real community project,” said Kramer. “Think about being part of this wonderful event, providing bikes to kids in need, in 2023.”
