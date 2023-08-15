Summer is quickly coming to an end and fall is just around the corner. This means local fairs will be getting underway, and they provide a wonderful opportunity for hands-on learning experiences for our children. And there is also that back-to-school shopping trip to buy school clothes and supplies. Taking a few minutes and preparing for your adventures can become a passive learning experience for you and your children, possibly lessening stress for everyone.

Preplanning prior to your trip to the fair can lessen some frustrations. When children arrive, they often become overwhelmed with all that is happening and the excitement. Therefore, taking the time to plan out your visit may help curb their excitement about the activities happening in front of them. Having that plan allows you to remind them that there is a plan of things to see, and if there is time, you can come back and check that out. In most cases, this will avert a meltdown if they know there is a chance they will get to see the exhibit after the plan they helped create is completed.