Insitu Integrator Extended Range

The Insitu Integrator Extended Range pictured on a launcher system. Photos courtesy Insitu

 Photo courtesy Insitu

Representatives of around 40 suppliers from the Columbia Gorge area, the U.S., and international markets attended a supply chain conference hosted by Insitu in Hood River Aug. 17.

It has been about five years since Insitu last held a supply chain conference, which brings together industry partners to collaborate and talk about the future of the industry, their perspectives, and ways that Insitu and its suppliers can mutually improve to better address market needs, according to Ricky Knowles, director of supply chains for Insitu.

The Insitu Integrator Extended Range pictured in flight. 